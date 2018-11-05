This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (November 6-11)

Offaly GAA Fixtures

Wednesday 7th November

Bridge House Hotel U15 Hurling Shield Semi Final

Tullamore v Seir Kieran/Drumcullen 18:30 Faithful Fields Simon Whelahan

Brosna Press Division 3 Hurling League

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Seir Kieran 20:00 Mountbolus Richie Fitzsimons

K Buggy Coaches Division 5 Football League

Tubber v Ballycumber 20:00 Tubber Robert Dunne

Thursday 8th November

Bridge House Hotel U15 Hurling Shield Semi Final

St Rynagh's v Na Fianna 19:30 Clara Shane Hand

Friday 9th November

K Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League Final

Ballycommon v Daingean 20:00 Walsh Island Martin Carty

Saturday 10th November

Bridge House Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Shield Quarter Final

Drumcullen/Seir Kieran v Ballinamere/Durrow 13:00 Killurin John Heffernan

Sunday 11th November

Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Quarter Final

Ferbane/Belmont v Tullamore / Shamrocks 12:00 Moystown Noel Flynn

Shinrone v St Brendan's 11:00 Birr Shane Guinan

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor Hurling Championship Final

Birr v Kilcormac-Killoughey 14:00 Banagher Kieran Pat Kelly

Brosna Press Division 3 Hurling League

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Coolderry 11:30 Kilcormac Kieran Dooley

K Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League

Clodiagh Gaels v Ballinagar 12:00 Killeigh Noel Kelly

Kilclonfert v Durrow 12:00 Kilclonfert Christopher Joslin

K Buggy Coaches Division 5 Football League

Ballycommon v Erin Rovers 12:00 Ballycommon Damien Byrne