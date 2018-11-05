This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (November 6-11)
Wednesday 7th November
Bridge House Hotel U15 Hurling Shield Semi Final
Tullamore v Seir Kieran/Drumcullen 18:30 Faithful Fields Simon Whelahan
Brosna Press Division 3 Hurling League
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Seir Kieran 20:00 Mountbolus Richie Fitzsimons
K Buggy Coaches Division 5 Football League
Tubber v Ballycumber 20:00 Tubber Robert Dunne
Thursday 8th November
Bridge House Hotel U15 Hurling Shield Semi Final
St Rynagh's v Na Fianna 19:30 Clara Shane Hand
Friday 9th November
K Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League Final
Ballycommon v Daingean 20:00 Walsh Island Martin Carty
Saturday 10th November
Bridge House Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Shield Quarter Final
Drumcullen/Seir Kieran v Ballinamere/Durrow 13:00 Killurin John Heffernan
Sunday 11th November
Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Quarter Final
Ferbane/Belmont v Tullamore / Shamrocks 12:00 Moystown Noel Flynn
Shinrone v St Brendan's 11:00 Birr Shane Guinan
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor Hurling Championship Final
Birr v Kilcormac-Killoughey 14:00 Banagher Kieran Pat Kelly
Brosna Press Division 3 Hurling League
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Coolderry 11:30 Kilcormac Kieran Dooley
K Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League
Clodiagh Gaels v Ballinagar 12:00 Killeigh Noel Kelly
Kilclonfert v Durrow 12:00 Kilclonfert Christopher Joslin
K Buggy Coaches Division 5 Football League
Ballycommon v Erin Rovers 12:00 Ballycommon Damien Byrne
