Dates and venues confirmed for quarter-finals of Offaly Hurling Championships

The times, dates and venues have been confirmed for the quarter finals of various Offaly Hurling Championships.

The games will take place on Saturday and Sunday, September 15 and 16. The games are as follows

SENIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday: St Rynagh's v Shinrone - Birr 5:30PM Referee: Brian Gavin

Sunday: Birr v Belomt - Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, 4PM Referee: Kieran Pat Kelly

SENIOR B HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday: Shamrocks v Drumcullen - Birr 3:45PM Referee: Richie Fitzsimons

Sunday: Lusmagh v Clodiagh Gaels - Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, 2PM Referee: Declan Cooke

INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday: Clara v Ballinamere - Kilcormac 3:15PM Referee: Ciaran Groome

Sunday: Coolderry v Ballyskenagh/Killavilla - Crinkle 12PM Referee: Simon Whelahan

JUNIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday: Tullamore v Gracefield - Killeigh 3PM Referee: Adam Kinahan

Sunday: Kinnitty v Belmont Kinnitty Kilcormac 12PM Referee: Martin Walsh