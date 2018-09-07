Dates and venues confirmed for quarter-finals of Offaly Hurling Championships
The times, dates and venues have been confirmed for the quarter finals of various Offaly Hurling Championships.
The games will take place on Saturday and Sunday, September 15 and 16. The games are as follows
SENIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS
Saturday: St Rynagh's v Shinrone - Birr 5:30PM Referee: Brian Gavin
Sunday: Birr v Belomt - Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, 4PM Referee: Kieran Pat Kelly
SENIOR B HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS
Saturday: Shamrocks v Drumcullen - Birr 3:45PM Referee: Richie Fitzsimons
Sunday: Lusmagh v Clodiagh Gaels - Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, 2PM Referee: Declan Cooke
INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS
Saturday: Clara v Ballinamere - Kilcormac 3:15PM Referee: Ciaran Groome
Sunday: Coolderry v Ballyskenagh/Killavilla - Crinkle 12PM Referee: Simon Whelahan
JUNIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS
Saturday: Tullamore v Gracefield - Killeigh 3PM Referee: Adam Kinahan
Sunday: Kinnitty v Belmont Kinnitty Kilcormac 12PM Referee: Martin Walsh
