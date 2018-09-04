This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (September 4-9)
Offaly GAA Fixtures
Tuesday, September 4
Tullamore Court Hotel Junior C Football Championship Semi-Finals
Daingean v Erin Rovers 20:00 O Brien Park John Longworth
Cappincur v Clodiagh Gaels 20:00 Gracefield David Walsh
Wednesday, September 5
Bridge House Hotel U17 Hurling Championship
Na Fianna v Ballinamere/Durrow 18:30 Killurin Noel Flynn
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Seir Kieran/Drumcullen 18:30 Kilcormac Simon Whelahan
Birr v Ferbane/Belmont 18:30 Birr Declan Cooke
Coolderry v Tullamore 18:30 Coolderry Martin Walsh
Friday, September 7
Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Final
Doon v Kilcormac-Killoughey 20:00 Pullough Marius Stones
Bridge House Hotel Re fix U13 A Hurling Championship
Kinnitty v Shinrone 18:15 Coolderry Richie Fitzsimons
Bridge House Hotel U15 Football Playoff
Ferbane v Na Fianna 18:15 O Brien Park Martin Conroy
Saturday, September 8
Bridge House Hotel U13 Football White Final
St Broughan's v Na Fianna 11:00 BNM O Connor Park, Marius Stones
Bridge House Hotel U13 A Football Championship Final
St Manchans v St Rynagh's 12:30 BNM O Connor Park John Longworth
Molloy Environmental Junior A Hurling Quarter Final
Tullamore v Gracefield 15:00 Killeigh Adam Kinahan
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Clara v Ballinamere 15:15 BNM O Connor Park Ciaran Groome Linesmen: Noel Cooney and Martin Walsh
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Championship Final
Belmont v Coolderry 17:00 BNM O Connor Park Noel Cooney Linesmen : Ciaran Groome and Jackie Longworth
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Shamrocks v Drumcullen 15:45 Birr Richie Fitzsimons
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior A Hurling Championship Quarter Final
St Rynagh's v Shinrone 17:30 Birr Brian Gavin
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Seir Kieran v Birr 18:00 Carrig Declan Cooke
Sunday, September 9
Molloy Environmental Junior A Hurling Quarter Final
Kinnitty v Belmont 12:00 Kilcormac Simon Whelahan
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship Relegation Final
Brosna Gaels v Carrig Riverstown 12:00 Rath Kieran Dooley
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final
Coolderry v Ballyskenagh/Killavilla 12:00 Crinkle Shane Guinan
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Lusmagh v Clodiagh Gaels 14:00 BNM O Connor Park Noel Flynn Linesmen: John Heffernan and Declan Cooke
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior A Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Birr v Belmont 16:00 BNM O Connor Park Kieran Pat Kelly Linesmen: Kieran Dooley and Shane Guinan
