This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (September 4-9)

Tuesday, September 4

Tullamore Court Hotel Junior C Football Championship Semi-Finals

Daingean v Erin Rovers 20:00 O Brien Park John Longworth

Cappincur v Clodiagh Gaels 20:00 Gracefield David Walsh

Wednesday, September 5

Bridge House Hotel U17 Hurling Championship

Na Fianna v Ballinamere/Durrow 18:30 Killurin Noel Flynn

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Seir Kieran/Drumcullen 18:30 Kilcormac Simon Whelahan

Birr v Ferbane/Belmont 18:30 Birr Declan Cooke

Coolderry v Tullamore 18:30 Coolderry Martin Walsh

Friday, September 7

Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Final

Doon v Kilcormac-Killoughey 20:00 Pullough Marius Stones

Bridge House Hotel Re fix U13 A Hurling Championship

Kinnitty v Shinrone 18:15 Coolderry Richie Fitzsimons

Bridge House Hotel U15 Football Playoff

Ferbane v Na Fianna 18:15 O Brien Park Martin Conroy

Saturday, September 8

Bridge House Hotel U13 Football White Final

St Broughan's v Na Fianna 11:00 BNM O Connor Park, Marius Stones

Bridge House Hotel U13 A Football Championship Final

St Manchans v St Rynagh's 12:30 BNM O Connor Park John Longworth

Molloy Environmental Junior A Hurling Quarter Final

Tullamore v Gracefield 15:00 Killeigh Adam Kinahan

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Clara v Ballinamere 15:15 BNM O Connor Park Ciaran Groome Linesmen: Noel Cooney and Martin Walsh

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Championship Final

Belmont v Coolderry 17:00 BNM O Connor Park Noel Cooney Linesmen : Ciaran Groome and Jackie Longworth

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Shamrocks v Drumcullen 15:45 Birr Richie Fitzsimons

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior A Hurling Championship Quarter Final

St Rynagh's v Shinrone 17:30 Birr Brian Gavin

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Seir Kieran v Birr 18:00 Carrig Declan Cooke

Sunday, September 9

Molloy Environmental Junior A Hurling Quarter Final

Kinnitty v Belmont 12:00 Kilcormac Simon Whelahan

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship Relegation Final

Brosna Gaels v Carrig Riverstown 12:00 Rath Kieran Dooley

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final

Coolderry v Ballyskenagh/Killavilla 12:00 Crinkle Shane Guinan

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Lusmagh v Clodiagh Gaels 14:00 BNM O Connor Park Noel Flynn Linesmen: John Heffernan and Declan Cooke

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior A Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Birr v Belmont 16:00 BNM O Connor Park Kieran Pat Kelly Linesmen: Kieran Dooley and Shane Guinan

