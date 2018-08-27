Offaly Camogie Notes (August 27)

Fixtures

Hynes School of Motoring Minor Championship Minor 30th of August

Group A Round 3 Tullamore v Birr Shinrone v Naomh Brid Kinnitty/Sinchills Bye

Group B Lus/Drum v K/K St. Rynaghs v St. Cillians.

O'Meara Sliotars U16 semi -finals Monday 3rd Sept St.Brendans Park at 6.30pm

Birr v Shinrone. Referee Kieran Pat Kelly

Details of Kk v Lus/Drum details tbc.

Euromillions

The Offaly camogie county board are running their Euromillions fundraiser again in September. Each club rep has 30 tickets to sell where you can contact a club rep to purchase. For all existing member the renewal fee is €25.00 (due to winnings during the year) New members are €30.00. Tickets can be purchased from club reps or County Treasurer Carmel Carroll on 0868289321.