Offaly Camogie Notes (August 27)
Offaly Camogie Notes
Fixtures
Hynes School of Motoring Minor Championship Minor 30th of August
Group A Round 3 Tullamore v Birr Shinrone v Naomh Brid Kinnitty/Sinchills Bye
Group B Lus/Drum v K/K St. Rynaghs v St. Cillians.
O'Meara Sliotars U16 semi -finals Monday 3rd Sept St.Brendans Park at 6.30pm
Birr v Shinrone. Referee Kieran Pat Kelly
Details of Kk v Lus/Drum details tbc.
Euromillions
The Offaly camogie county board are running their Euromillions fundraiser again in September. Each club rep has 30 tickets to sell where you can contact a club rep to purchase. For all existing member the renewal fee is €25.00 (due to winnings during the year) New members are €30.00. Tickets can be purchased from club reps or County Treasurer Carmel Carroll on 0868289321.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on