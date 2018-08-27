Offaly Camogie Notes (August 27)



Offaly Camogie Notes

Fixtures

Hynes School of Motoring Minor Championship Minor 30th of August
Group A  Round 3 Tullamore  v  Birr Shinrone   v   Naomh Brid  Kinnitty/Sinchills  Bye
Group B Lus/Drum v K/K St. Rynaghs  v St. Cillians.

O'Meara Sliotars U16 semi -finals Monday 3rd Sept St.Brendans Park at 6.30pm 
Birr v Shinrone. Referee Kieran Pat Kelly
Details of Kk v Lus/Drum details tbc.

Euromillions

The Offaly camogie county board are running their Euromillions fundraiser again in September. Each club rep has 30 tickets to sell where you can contact a club rep to purchase. For all existing member the renewal fee is €25.00 (due to winnings during the year) New members are €30.00. Tickets can be purchased from club reps or County Treasurer Carmel Carroll on 0868289321. 