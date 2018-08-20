Offaly Camogie Notes (August 20)

Euromillions

The Offaly camogie county board are running their Euromillions fundraiser again in September. Each club rep has 30 tickets to sell where you can contact a club rep to purchase. For all existing member the renewal fee is €25.00 (due to winnings during the year) New members are €30.00. Tickets can be purchased from club reps or County Treasurer Carmel Carroll on 0868289321.

Results

LibertyIRL All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship Semi-Finals: Dublin 3-12 Offaly 1-03. HQPhysio.com senior championship R2 13th August: Birr 3-10 to St. Cillians 1-14, Tullamore 4-20 Kinnitty 2-6, Shinrone 7-29 Naomh Brid 0-1, St.Rynaghs 3-23 St.Sinchills 1-7. HQPhysio.com senior championship R3: Naomh Brid vs Tullamore W/O from Naomh Brid. Results from K/K v Shinrone played on Monday 20th August and Lus/Drum v St.Rynaghs played on Tuesday 21st August will be posted on Facebook and www.Offalycamogie.ie

Community Games Long Puck

Well done to St.Rynaghs Amy Sullivan who came fourth in the Community Games Long Puck. Amy was representing Offaly in Limerick on Saturday.

Fixtures

Senior HQ Physio Championship R3: Group 1: Birr v St Sinchills @ 7pm, Wednesday 22nd August in St Brendans Park. Ref: Kieran Dooley. 26th August (Round 4) St. Cillians v St. Sinchills, Lus-Drum v Birr. St. Rynaghs bye. Group 2: Kinnitty v Naomh Brid. KK v Tullamore, Shinrone bye