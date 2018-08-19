Offaly Senior B Football Championship results and tables

Offaly Senior B Football Championship results

Erin Rovers 1-11 1-8 St Rynagh's; Tubber 0-13 2-13 Shamrocks; Walsh Island 0-9 1-15 Ballycumber; Bracknagh 1-12 1-8 Raheen

Shamrocks guaranteed their place in the semi-finals with Ballycumber, Erin Rovers and Tubber in contention for the second automatic place. They have all guaranteed their place in the knock-out stages as have Raheen as Bracknagh and Walsh Island meet in the last round. That game will decide who gets the final quarter-final place and who will join St Rynagh's in the relegation play-off.