Pivotal weekend in Offaly Senior B Football Championship

The six teams that qualify for the knock-out stages of the Offaly Senior B Football Championship could be decided this weekend with a full round of games still to play.

Whether the last round of games will effectively be dead rubbers, hinges on the outcome of Friday night's game between Walsh Island and Ballycumber. If Walsh Island win that particular game, it would mean that St Rynagh's would have to beat Erin Rovers to keep their hopes of avoiding the relegation play-off alive while Bracknagh would need at least a draw against Raheen to avoid the same fate. Given that Bracknagh face Walsh Island in their final game, it would still be all to play for.

Conversely, if Walsh Island were to lose their game tonight, it would open the door for Bracknagh and St Rynagh's to make strides up from the bottom of the table. However given that their opponents would secure places in the knock-out stages with wins, the two sides at the bottom of the table face uphill tasks.

There could also be significant movement at the top of the table with the sides sitting first and second facing off. Shamrocks still have a 100% record but that will be put to the test when they face Tubber tonight (Friday) in O'Connor Park. A win for Shamrocks would secure a semi-final spot and would drop Tubber into the clutches of the chasing pack. A win for Tubber would greatly enhance their chances of getting a pass into the final four.

If Tubber lose, Erin Rovers could leapfrog them which could set up a crunch game between the two in the last round with a semi-final place on the line with Ballycumber nicely poised to leapfrog them both.

FIXTURES

Friday, August 17

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship

Tubber v Shamrocks 19:00 BNM O Connor Park Brian Gavin; Walsh Island v Ballycumber 19:00 Cappincur Marius Stones

Saturday, August 18

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship

St Rynagh's v Erin Rovers 19:00 Tubber Martin Carty; Bracknagh v Raheen 19:00 Daingean Eamon O Connor