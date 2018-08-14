Twitter wonders why Offaly was 'forgotten' in final episode of RTE's 'The Game'

RTE's hurling documentary has received widespread acclaim, and while it was brilliantly produced, many were left disappointed with the final episode on Monday night, particularly in Offaly.

Part of the episode focussed on 'breakthrough' teams, and interviewees were lined up from Clare, Galway and Wexford to a lesser extent. 

Galway in the 1980s, but particularly Clare in the 1990s, appeared to the story of breakthrough teams, but Twitter rightly wondered why Offaly were omitted from this segment. 

While Offaly featured for a couple of minutes in the first episode, people were up in arms that they were left out when discussing the 1980s and 1990s.

Offaly landed in an All-Ireland hurling final in 1981 having never contested one before, and led by Padraig Horan, they beat Galway to claim their first ever title. They followed it in 1985 with another victory over that great Galway team.

The county had come from the wilderness with very little in the way of hurling pedigree and plonked itself at the top table - upsetting the strongholds. That was a breakthrough. Offaly through the 1990s was another example of a hurling lesser light emerging to take top honours unexpectedly. 

Twitter was less than pleased with the omission, while supporters in Dublin, Ulster and the likes of emerging counties Kerry, Laois, Carlow and Westmeath felt totally forgotten. 