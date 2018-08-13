Offaly GAA Club Notes (August 13)

RHODE GAA CLUB

Offaly Senior Football Championship

Rhode Senior Footballers take on Tullamore in the 6th round of the Senior championship this coming Saturday, August 18 at 7pm in Clonbullogue GAA grounds.

Junior A football Championship

Rhode Junior Footballers take on Durrow in their final game of the group on Monday, August 20 at 7pm in Fr.Dowling Park Rhode.

U17 Football Championship

Rhode U17 footballers play Clara in the 2nd round of the championship on Wednesday, August 15 at 7:30pm in Clara. Speedy recovery to U17 footballer Dylan Foy following an injury.

1998 County Champions 20th Anniversary Reunion

An open invite is extended to all associated with Rhode GAA to join the 98 team, management and then club officers to commemorate the ending of a 23 year championship drought on Saturday, August 25 The Village Inn Killeen's. It kicks off at 6.30pm with a BBQ kindly sponsored by Colm Killeen. Michael Duignan MC on the night will be interviewing guests and a raffle and auction for excellent prizes will be held. Any proceeds made will go towards Ród Og. In keeping with the 98 vibe, John Murrin will be providing the music into the late hours in what promises to be a great evening's entertainment.

Walking Track

All Wishing to use the new walking track at our grounds have to be members of Rhode GAA Club If you are not a member then you are not insured. Join now to use our wonderful new walking track, safe from the hustle and bustle of road traffic.

Membership can be paid to the following listed: Patricia McManus, Orla Kilmurray, Ger Noonan, Ger Hynes, Pat FitzGerald, Joe Malone, Oliver Murphy, James Murphy, John Glennon, Tracey Murphy, Robert Kellaghan and Mary Hannon.

The Membership Rates are as Follows:

Family (2 adults and all Children) - €75

Single Adult - €30

Student - €20

Juvenile - €20

OAPs - €5

Golden Wedding Anniversary

A very happy 50th Wedding Anniversary to Sean & Evlyn Malone who celebrated with friends and family on Friday night last in O'Toole's lounge. All in Rhode GAA wish you both much health and happiness for the years to come.

Wedding Bells

Massive Congratulations to Ceiran Hickey and his new wife Melissa who were married on Friday afternoon last in St. Peter's Church, Rhode. May you both be blessed with much joy and happiness in your life together.

Happy Birthday

A very Happy 80th Birthday to one of the Club's Vice Presidents Paddy Doolin who celebrated his 80th Birthday with friends and family Saturday week gone.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 8th of August for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 1 5 26 30. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Killeen’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €100 each.

John Glennon

Aoife Hope

Sympathy

Deepest Sympathy to the family of Oliver Hickey, Clonmore, Rhode.

Oliver's Funeral took place a couple of weeks ago at the church of the holy trinity Castlejordan followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery.

Sympathy is also extended to the Kellaghan/Bell families on the Passing of Kay Bell, Cloghan. The Deceased was the Brother of the Late Sadie Kellaghan, Clonin and Uncle of Shane, Derek and Paschal Kellaghan.

Kay's funeral took place on Monday morning last at St. Mary's Church, Cloghan followed by burial to Boher cemetery Ballycumber. May Oliver and Kay Rest In Peace.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

CLARA GAA CLUB

Lotto Results Sunday, August 12

Numbers drawn were: 2 - 21 - 23 - 25.

There was no Jackpot winner. We had 1 match 3 who will receive €150.

- Josie & Jennifer.

Next week's Jackpot is €2,150 and the draw will be held during Bingo on Sunday 19th.

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Clara's adult hurlers travelled to Banagher on Saturday evening (11th) to play a strong Kilcormac/Killoughey outfit in the penultimate round of the intermediate hurling championship. Kilcormac were going into this game unbeaten and top of the group. Josh Fleming opened the scoring in the second minute with a well taken free. Barry Cushen drilled over a good point in the 6th minute.

Clara gave away a very sloppy goal in the 7th minute as the Kilcormac forwards created an over lap and left a one on one with the Kilcormac forward coming out on top. After 15 minutes Clara found ourselves 1-04 to 0-04 points down the other two scores coming from Josh Fleming in the 8th minute and another from play from Barry Cushen in the 9th minute.

On the 16th minute Graham Guilfoyle turned his man inside out and struck a rocket of a shot that hit a defender on the helmet and went out for a 65 which was converted by Josh Fleming. Three more frees followed for Josh Fleming in the 20th, 26th and 27th minutes.

Just on the stroke of half time Cathal O'Meara raced through the Kilcormac defence and had the ball in the back of the net only for an early whistle and the non allowance of the advantage rule. It was brought back for a 21 yard free that Josh Fleming also converted. Clara went in at the break level 0-09 to K/Killoughey's 1-06.

After some strong words during the half time break the lads came out knowing that this game was there to be won. Josh Fleming converted a 65 in the 31st minute and in the 34th Cathal O'Meara's pace was too much for his man as he got his first goal after been fouled and a good advantage was let go by the referee.

Barry Cushen got his third in the 37th minute and Ciaran Doyle got a monster of a score from 80 yards in the 46th minute, this was followed from the next puckout with a peach of a score by Graham Guilfoyle. From the 54th to the 59th minute Clara played their best hurling of the year and scored an impressive 1-04, 2 points coming from Willy Fleming in the 55th and 56th minutes and 1-02 coming from Cathal O'Meara the points coming in the 54th and 57th minutes.

His goal in the 59th minute was an absolute screamer after running at the Kilcormac defense again. The full time score in a highly entertaining game full of quality hurling was Clara 2-17 to K/Killoughey's 1-13.

This was a well earned and badly needed win as we now qualify for the knockout stages. Paddy Scales and the crew in Banagher had the pitch in great nick, had plenty of stewards and provided neutral linesmen and umpires. The referee on the night let the game flow and had a good game. Next up for Clara is a final group game against Coolderry in a couple of weeks time.

The Clara team and scorers were:

1. Marius Stones, 2. James Fleming, 3. Martin Fleming, 4. Seamus O'Brien, 5. Dermot Doolan, 6. Ciaran Doyle (0-01), 7. Alan Gavin, 8. Carl Stewart, 9. Cathal O'Meara (2-02), 10. Stephen O'Brien, 11. Josh Fleming (0-08, 0-06 frees 0-02 65's), 12. Willy Fleming (0-02), 13. Graham Guilfoyle (0-01), 14. Barry Cushen (0-03), 15. Conor Egan

Subs: Sean Nolan for Dermot Doolan, Alan Cronin for Stephen O'Brien. Final score: Clara 2:17 Kilcormac Killoughey 1:13

U9 Hurling

Well done to our under 9 hurlers who hosted Shamrocks hursday evening in Pairc Phroinsias. After a slow first quarter the lads eventually got to grips with the game and made some great passages of play which lead to great scores. It's clear that this and recent challenge matches are paying dividends to the players development, as some great stick work and hand passing was there to be seen. Another productive and entertaining day at the office.

Well done to all our very dedicated mentors, to all the parents for their support and of course a massive congratulations to the lads.

Under 17 A Hurling Championship

Our under 17 hurlers travelled to Carrig on Wednesday evening to play CRC Gael's in the second round of the U17 A championship. This fixture for all our teams can be a tricky one, as Carrig is a difficult place to come home from with points on the board. One of Offaly's newer referee recruits officiated at this game and he did an excellent job letting the game flow, playing advantages when possible and letting the lads get stuck in without too much whistle blowing. Clara's fitness really showed in this encounter as they used the full size of the Carrig pitch trying to create space. After a decent and free flowing first half, Clara went in at the break leading on a scoreline of Clara 2-09 to CRC Gael's 0-04. The lads knew going into the second half CRC would come out fighting as well as having to play up the hill and against a strong breeze. As they say goals win games and this was the case again Wednesday evening as we got a further 3 goals in the second half. Every player that took to the field worked hard and tirelessly for each other. The full time score was Clara 5-13 to CRC Gael's 0-09.

There are two things that we are certain of anytime we travel to Carrig, number 1 the lads are very stiff after the long bus drive and 2 we always manage to break loads of hurleys. This evening was no different. Well done lads.

The Clara team and scorers were:

1. Dylan Taylor, 2. Steven Falsey, 3. Adam Carroll, 4. Aodhan Moran, 5. Adam Kelly, 6. Marcus Dalton, 7. Jack Buckley, 8. Edward Cullen, 9. Patrick Phelan (0-01), 10. Conor Kinahan, 11. Thomas Devine (0-01), 12. Conor Dolan (1-05), 13. Kai Dunne, 14. Cormac Delaney (3-06) (0-01, free), 15. Ciaran Ennis (1-00)

Subs:

Shane Gavin for Kai Dunne, Sean Delaney for Ciaran Ennis, James Moran for Thomas Devine, Adam McCloskey for Conor Kinahan



Underage Development Meeting

On Monday the 20th of August the Clara GAA Juvenile Development Committee will host an open meeting to discuss the underage system in Clara. We want your opinion on what we are doing well and, more importantly, where we can improve with regard to five key areas:

1) Coaching; 2) Schools and Recruitment; 3) Facilities; 4) Communications; 5) Fundraising

This meeting is open to anyone who has an interest in Clara GAA, so come along, bring a friend and spread the word

That’s Monday 20th of August in the Clara GAA centre at 8pm. Refreshments will be served afterwards.

Offaly Express Sportsperson of the Month July

Congratulations to Cormac Delaney who was nominated recently for the Offaly Express Sportsperson of the Month - July Competition. Cormac was nominated due to his recent phenomenal performance during he Clara U17 Hurling match against Kinnitty/Lusmagh where he scored a remarkable 2-17 of the total 2-21 score. 2-6 of that came from open play in a commanding and genuinely attention-grabbing display. His accuracy led to him popping over 0-11 in frees, while his power, pace and undeniable confidence secured him the rest.

Also nominated for the July Sportsperson award was Clara's Shane Lowry due to his recent performance at the Canadian Open where he finished 12th with his brother Alan supporting him as caddie. He later finished 15th in the Barracuda Championship a week later as he bids for a strong finish to the season on the PGA Tour.

Alan Mangan Festival of Football

On Saturday 18th August 2018, Offaly Coaching and Games will host their Annual Adam Mangan Festival of Football.

This year the tournament ran preliminary rounds with a Festival of Football taking place in venues around the Faithful County.

Counties the length and breadth of the country will flock to Offaly on Saturday 18th in what promises to be yet another brilliant weekend, as Offaly honour Adam. This year Clara GAA club will host the U15 Shield Competition Division Two teams of Kildare, Galway, Antrim and Meath.

Fixtures

Mon 13 August - U 15 Football Championship Green Round 4 - Clara V Na Fianna Minor Club in Geashill @ 7:30pm

Wed 15 August - U17 Football Championship Green Round 3 - Clara v Rhode in Clara @ 7:30 pm

Fri 17 August - U13 Hurling Championship Group B Proper Round 2 Round 2 - Clara v Tullamore in Clara @7:00pm

Sat 18 August - Senior A Football Championship Round 6 - Clara v Edenderry in Bord na Mona - O'Connor Park @ 7:00pm

Sun 19 August - Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 5 - Clara V Edenderry - in Clara @ 7:00pm

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

DAINGEAN GAA

Lotto

The numbers drawn on Tuesday July 31 last were 5, 13, 14 & 22.

There were NO JACKPOT WINNERS. The ONE MATCH 3 WINNER of €400 was Seamus McEvoy (c/o Alan McEvoy).

Next week's jackpot increases to €5,400 with the match 3 pot returning to €200.

Once again many thanks to all of our ticket sellers and buyers and to those who continue to play online

Intermediate Championship

Daingean had a comprehensive win over Doon in the championship on a scoreline of 3:23 to 0:08 in Mucklagh last Thursday evening.

Daingean Team: C Curley, P Ferguson, C Brophy, T Cocoman, S burns, C Carey, Larry Reilly, C McEvoy, D Walsh, T Spelman, J Kenny, S Tierney, J Hayes, C Brennan, C Hayes

Subs used: Alan McEvoy, Sean Ferguson, Dallan Goulding, David Feely, Jake Naughton

Daingean play St Brigids on Wednesday evening at 7:15pm in Rhode in the the next round of the championship.

This is sure be a tough encounter, so please come and support the lads as they look to continue their unbeaten run.

Daingean Mini Maroons Finals Day

The mini maroons finals day was a complete success again this year, fair play to everyone who coaches the children and those who helped out the day and through the year. The exhibition of skills on display was a credit to everyone's hard work.

Also as it coincided with Gaelic Sunday it was great to see the maroon and white colours through the town.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________