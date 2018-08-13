Offaly Camogie Notes (August 13)

U16 bow out of All-Ireland Championship

Having cruised through the group stages of the U16 B All-Ireland championship, a strong second half display from Antrim knocked Offaly out of the championship last Sunday. Antrim led at half time by four points to two, these scores coming from Ellen Regan and Jane Cleary. A second half goal from Kathy Dermody looked like things might swing in Offaly's favour, however, Antrim continued to dominate and book their final spot against Derry.

Offaly: Scorers 2nd half: Ellen Regan (0-4) Kathy Dermody (1-0), Jane Cleary 0-1.

Premier Junior semi-final

Best of luck to the Premier Junior Offaly camogie team facing Dublin on Saturday in Coralstown-Kinnegad at 4pm. Dublin were defeated by Westmeath in Croke Park last year but have beaten Roscommon and Armagh this year with ease.

Rose of Tralee

Best wishes to Tullamore Camogie player Katie Kehoe as she represents Offaly this week in the Rose of Tralee.

Fixtures

Hynes School of Motoring Minor Championship : Round 2 (15/16th August) Group 1:Naomh Brid v Birr, Shinrone v Kinnitty / St Sinchills, Tullamore Bye. Group 2: St Cillians v Lus/Drum, KK v St Rynaghs. Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship Semi-Final Dublin v Offaly, Coralstown/Kinnegad GAA @ 4pm.

