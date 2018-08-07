Offaly legend throws down the gauntlet to Pat Spillane

Offaly hurling great Joe Dooley has joined the calls for Pat Spillane to "put himself forward" to manage the Kerry Senior Footballers after the weekend's action.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice stepped down as Kerry manager after his team failed to reach the All-Ireland semi-finals, despite a big win over Kildare in the Super 8s.

Sunday Game analyst, Spillane, was quick to criticise Fitzmaurice, who managed Kerry to an All-Ireland title in 2014, suggesting "Kerry have failed for four years" since.

"It’s one All-Ireland in nine years. That’s bad for Kerry. If you don’t deliver an All-Ireland in a year, it’s a failure," Pat said. "I think history will probably be kind to him. He took over Kerry six years ago when nobody wanted them," he added.

"His decision making on the sideline was never very good. Number two, he was probably too conservative and too loyal," he blasted.

Spillane reaction to Fitzmaurice sparked outrage on social media with former Offaly hurler and manager Joe Dooley joining the chorus of commentators calling for Spillane to put his money where his mouth is.

Pat Spillane letting himself down badly tonight. He has all the answers to @Kerry_Official problems. Why has he never put himself forward to manage Kerry seniors. ... @TheSundayGame — Joe Dooley (@DooleyJoe) August 5, 2018



He said Spillane "let himself down badly," going on to ask, "Why has he never put himself forward to manage the Kerry seniors."

Dooley wasn't the only one as a wave of criticism flooded in for Spillane after his comments.

Just saw Pat Spillane’s criticism of Eamonn Fitzmaurice on Sunday Game. Very disappointing to see that leveled at a class act like him. He has had to manage Kerry through a transition of teams and now has arguably the most talented young group of players in Ireland. — Busby Boy (@Creje7) August 6, 2018

Well I'm not from Kerry but pat Spillane was a total discrace last night.if you've nothing good to say about someone say nothing — Olive Kelly (@OliveKe72764537) August 6, 2018

Not impressed. Very poor form Pat Spillane. Eamon Fitzmaurice has given everything to Kerry. Lack of success in recent years is not his alone to shoulder — Kevin Graham (@DublinVirginian) August 6, 2018