Offaly legend throws down the gauntlet to Pat Spillane

Spillane criticised outgoing Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice

Offaly hurling great Joe Dooley has joined the calls for Pat Spillane to "put himself forward" to manage the Kerry Senior Footballers after the weekend's action.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice stepped down as Kerry manager after his team failed to reach the All-Ireland semi-finals, despite a big win over Kildare in the Super 8s. 

Sunday Game analyst, Spillane, was quick to criticise Fitzmaurice, who managed Kerry to an All-Ireland title in 2014, suggesting "Kerry have failed for four years" since. 

"It’s one All-Ireland in nine years. That’s bad for Kerry. If you don’t deliver an All-Ireland in a year, it’s a failure," Pat said. "I think history will probably be kind to him. He took over Kerry six years ago when nobody wanted them," he added.

"His decision making on the sideline was never very good. Number two, he was probably too conservative and too loyal," he blasted.

Spillane reaction to Fitzmaurice sparked outrage on social media with former Offaly hurler and manager Joe Dooley joining the chorus of commentators calling for Spillane to put his money where his mouth is.


He said Spillane "let himself down badly," going on to ask, "Why has he never put himself forward to manage the Kerry seniors."

Dooley wasn't the only one as a wave of criticism flooded in for Spillane after his comments. 