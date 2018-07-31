Offaly Minor Camogie Championship gets underway this weekend

It's all systems go for the young Camogie stars of the county as the Hynes Driving School, Midlands Driving Force Offaly Minor Championship gets underway this weekend.

Reigning Minor A champions Birr will lock horns with Shinrone in the opening round, while 2017 runners up St.Cillians will face Lusmagh/Drumcullen on August 15 as they hope to win the minor cup for the third time in three years.

Lusmagh/Drumcullen were defeated in the 'B' final last year by Kilcormac/Killoughey who won on a scoreline of 4-5 to 3-6.

The first round of the championship will begin on August 5 with Group A beginning their games a week earlier. Birr play Shinrone, Kinnitty-Sinchills play Tullamore and Naomh Brid will enjoy a bye round.

The second round of games are fixed for the August 16 for Group A R2 and Group B to play their first round.

In Group A, Naomh Brid play Birr, Shinrone play Kinnitty-Sinchills and Tullamore will enjoy a bye round. In Group B, St.Cillians host Lusmagh/Drumcullen while last year's minor B champions Kilcormac/Killoughey play St. Rynaghs.

