Offaly juniors to battle for All-Ireland Championship place this weekend

A place in the Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Camogie Championship is at stake this Saturday evening at 5pm in Drumcullen GAA for the Offaly Juniors as they face Kerry in the final round of the competition.

The Faithful lost their opening round game by a point to Limerick but followed up with a one point win over Clare.

Offaly currently sit in second position in the group tied with Limerick who also have three points. Limerick have a -9 score difference while Offaly have 0.

Kerry defeated Limerick in the previous round on a scoreline of 1-15 to 0-8. Patrice Diggins of Kerry will be one of the key players for Kerry as she has won Ashbourne's honours with UL.

Earlier this year, Kerry won the division 3 National league title and were defeated in the All-Ireland semi-final last year by Dublin.

If Offaly are to progress, some key players will be Naomh Brid duo Aoife Walsh and Mary Teehan, Drumcullen's Kaitlyn Kennedy, KK's Una and Eadaoin Kilmartin.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.