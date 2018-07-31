Offaly Camogie Notes (July 31)

Results

Leinster Minor Championship Shield A final: Dublin 5-18 Offaly 2-3. Under 16 B All-Ireland Championship: Offaly 5-12 Armagh 0-10.

Fixtures

Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Camogie Championship round four: Offaly vs Kerry, Saturday August 4th at 5pm in Drumcullen.

The following changes have been made to the championships:

Hynes School of Motoring Minor dates

Round One is on 5th of August moved from 4th August as Offaly Junior team is playing against Kerry on Sat 4th August.

Round Two is on 16th August moved from the 15th August to compensate for senior Round Two change couple of days before (2nd round of senior Monday 13th)

HQPhysio.com Senior dates

Round 2 is on Monday 13th August (u16 all Ireland semi final on Sunday 12th). Round 3 is on Sunday 19th August (If Offaly Junior reach semi-final this round will move to Tuesday 21st August).

O'Meara Sliotars U16 Championship

Semi-final Wednesday 5th September. Final Saturday 15th September