The glowing Twitter reaction to RTE's historic hurling documentary 'The Game'

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

The glowing Twitter reaction to RTE's historic hurling documentary 'The Game'

The glowing Twitter reaction to RTE's historic hurling documentary 'The Game'

RTE's ground-breaking hurling documentary, The Game, had its first airing on Monday night and the hurling public absolutely lapped it up.

After a stellar weekend of hurling that saw both All-Ireland semi-finals go to extra-time, the appetite for 'The Game' was huge and it did not disappoint. 

Over 60 interviewees from a man who has attended nearly every final since 1931 to modern day stars like Joe Canning will feature on the show as it goes on, as well as Offaly's Daithi Regan and Paul Rouse who both appeared on Monday night's episode. 

Twitter was awash with tweets heralding 'The Game' as a wonderful glimpse into the world of hurling, where in the words of Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, "the dead shall live forever, and the living, shall never die."