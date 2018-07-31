The glowing Twitter reaction to RTE's historic hurling documentary 'The Game'

RTE's ground-breaking hurling documentary, The Game, had its first airing on Monday night and the hurling public absolutely lapped it up.

After a stellar weekend of hurling that saw both All-Ireland semi-finals go to extra-time, the appetite for 'The Game' was huge and it did not disappoint.

Over 60 interviewees from a man who has attended nearly every final since 1931 to modern day stars like Joe Canning will feature on the show as it goes on, as well as Offaly's Daithi Regan and Paul Rouse who both appeared on Monday night's episode.

Twitter was awash with tweets heralding 'The Game' as a wonderful glimpse into the world of hurling, where in the words of Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, "the dead shall live forever, and the living, shall never die."

What a line from Sambo - "the lads you play with in the county team you make friends and get invited to their weddings - but the lads you play with in your club are the lads that will shoulder you to your grave - friends for life " #TheGame — Mortimer Murphy (@MortimerMurphy1) July 30, 2018

Still thinking about #TheGame. The part with Daithi O’Regan talking about the Offaly fan bawling crying when they won the All Ireland got to me, man. What I’d give for Dublin to win Liam... — Kevin Kelly (@kevindublin) July 31, 2018

That was just magnificent. If Offaly ever get Daithí Regan and Paul Rouse in the one dressing room we may all look out. From Fr Harry’s gentle cadences to Sean Óg’s voyage that was some show. And where would you leave Dick “of the Church” Legend. Well done all. #TheGame — Gerry O'Connell (@gerryoconnell) July 31, 2018

The Game was just brilliant. Great to see so many legends of the game giving us a glimpse in to the history of hurling. Especially proud of the passionate Offaly contribution courtesy of my great friend @daithi_regan & a man I admire hugely, Paul Rouse. — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) July 30, 2018

#thegame on @RTE was excellent last night. I don’t think it could have had a better lead in than the weekends hurling that preceded it. The mythic hand of Cuchulainn gliding through time maybe..... — Feargal Purcell (@FeargaltPurcell) July 31, 2018

Having watched #TheGame I am sorely tempted to come out of retirement. #JuniorBAllStar — Ian O'Brien (@IanIob) July 30, 2018

Actually got goosebumps watching #thegame tonight, one that people all over the world should see to understand what makes it so special and unique ... and nice to remember the glory days — Ni Dhrisceoil Niabh (@NiniOD94) July 30, 2018