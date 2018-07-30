Offaly U16s set up camogie semi-final with Antrim

A big first half display against Armagh was enough to secure Offaly's place at the top of the group in the U16 All-Ireland Camogie Championship.

Offaly led at half time on a scoreline of 2-6 to 0-7 points, however Offaly really turned on the style for the second half to register an All-Ireland semi-final date on August 12.

Ellen Regan, Grace Leonard and Clodagh Leahy all found the net during the game with Kathy Dermody and Elaine Troy also finding the posts.

Offaly have defeated Armagh, Laois, Kildare and Meath to top group one with a total score of 14-59 in the four rounds played to date.



TEAM: Caoimhe Kinsella (Birr), Laura Clancy (St. Rynaghs), Aine Currams (K/K), Niamh Ryan (Birr), Lauren Temple (Lusmagh), Eibhlis Gleeson (Shinrone), Jenny Bracken (Drumcullen), Grace Leonard (K/K), Jane Cleary (Shinrone), Elaine Troy (Drumcullen), Sarah Pearl (St. Rynaghs), Clodagh Leahy (Drumcullen), Sharon Shanahan (Shinrone) (Captain), Ellen Regan (Birr) (vice-Captain), Kathy Dermody (Drumcullen)



Scorers: Ellen Reagan 1-7, Grace Leonard 2-0, Clodagh Leahy 3-2, Kathy Dermody 0-2 and Elaine Troy 0-1.

Substitutes: Shauna Byrne for Sarah Pearl at half time, Rachel Donohoe for Caoimhe Kinsella 50minutes, Kerri Leonard for Jenny Bracken 45minutes, Ciara Murtagh for Elaine Troy 50 minutes, Rebecca Mc Garry for Elaine Hanlon 50 minutes.