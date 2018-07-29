All the weekend's Offaly GAA Results
TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship – Group 2 – Round 3
Tyrone 7-17 Offaly 1-10
All Ireland U-16B Camogie Championship Group 1
Offaly 5-12 Armagh 0-10
Senior A Hurling Championship Round 5
St Rynagh's 1-18 0-16 Belmont; Coolderry 1-19 1-9 Birr; Seir Kieran 0-18 2-16 Kilcormac-Killoughey; Shinrone 0-19 0-19 Kinnitty
Senior B Hurling Championship Round 5
Tullamore1-15 1-19 Drumcullen; Carrig Riverstown 0-9 0-20 Ballinamere; Clodiagh Gaels 2-20 2-11 Brosna Gaels; Shamrocks 2-10 1-16 Lusmagh
Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 5
Seir Kieran 1-10 0-22 St Rynagh's
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Clodiagh Gaels 0-8 1-12 Gracefield
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Belmont 1-18 2-9 St Rynagh's; Shamrocks 1-11 2-12 Crinkill
Division 1 Football League Final
Cappincur 0-15 4-14 Rhode
Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 3
Ballyfore 2-11 0-10 Edenderry
U-17 Football Championship White Round 1
Na Fianna Minor Club 2-12 1-4 Gracefield
U-17 Hurling A League S/F Semi-Finals
Coolderry 2-19 0-11 Drumcullen/Seir Kieran
U-13F B Semi Finals Semi-Finals
Tullamore 5-3 2-0 Kilcormac-Killoughey
