Offaly Camogie Notes (July 16)

Offaly camogie Camps

Offaly Camogie Summer Camp in St. Brendan's Park from the 30th of July to the 3rd of August. This is an action packed week for 7 to 12 year olds where they learn and practice camogie skills while having fun. They even get to meet some of the Offaly Senior Camogie team. Register now on www.offalycamogie.ie

Results

U 16 B All_Ireland Offaly 2-13 Laois 2-6, Liberity Insurance Senior All-Ireland Championship Offaly 2-10 Tipperary 1-14. Premier Junior Championship Limerick 0-11 Offaly 1-7.

Puc Fada

Congratulations to Jane Lowry of Kilcormac-Killoughey who won the Leinster U16 Long Puc last Saturday in Wicklow.

Teenage Camp

Offaly camogie will be running a camogie teenage camp called Offaly performance camps for teens. This will take place on July 23rd to July 25th. There will be an All-Star line up with Psychology for playing with Jessie Barr, Skills aquisistion and speed with Coaches and development manager for the Camogie Associaiton Niall Williams, sports nutrition with Sharon Courtney, Be agile and strong with strength and condition coach Paddy Quilan, Functional movement and injury prevention with Sabrina Larkin, A coaches perspective with Offaly senior manager Mike Wall and hurling coach Richie Power, A master class with defending and attacking with All-Stars Elaine Dermody and Shelia Sullivan and members of the 2009 and 2010 All-Ireland champions Tina Hannon, Aoife Kelly and Karen Brady and to close the camp a players perspective with Elaine Dermody. Please register your place with Cormac on Offalycamogiedevelopment@gmail.com or 0868094642.