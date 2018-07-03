Offaly GAA Club Notes (July 3)

Ballycumber GAA Club

Tullamore Court Hotel Junior B Football Championship

Shamrocks 3-9 Ballycumber 1-14

Due to the heat in Rahan on Tuesday evening the “Maor Uisce” was very busy and compliments to referee Paul Jordan for allowing the players time to get water. Despite the heat this was an excellent game of football played in the right spirit.

Ballycumber raced into a five-point lead at the start of the game with points from Peter Dunne, two 45s in a row by John Corcoran, a free by Conrad Casey and a long range point by Colin Daly. Shamrocks then hit a purple patch and score 2-2 without reply. Peter Dunne pointed a free for the visitors but Shamrocks got through for their third goal to stretch their lead. A pointed free for the home side left the half time score at 3-3 to 0-6.

Shamrocks started the scoring in the second half with a point from play but John Corcoran started the Ballycumber revival with a well taken goal after a run through the heart of the defence. Five points by Conrad Casey and Colin Daly with two and one from Peter Dunne drew the side’s level with one minute left. A soft free at the end gave the home side the opportunity to win the game and the free taker duly obliged.

The loss of David Ayres, Peter Dunne and Conor Connelly through injury was a major blow to Ballycumber and hopefully they all will be available for the final group game against Rhode in Ballycumber on Sunday at 12noon.

Team: Mel Guinan, Donal Lynam, Alan Flanagan, Clive Keena, Kenneth Delaney, Michael Egan, David Ayres[Capt.] Colin Daly, John Corcoran, Conrad Casey, Peter Dunne, Shaun Creevy, Corey Tyrell, Paul Kelly, Kevin Kelly, Conor Connelly, Brian Halligan.

Marriage

Congratulations to Mel Guinan, Boher and Katriona Mahon, Rosenalis who were married on Wednesday. Mel played in goal in the match on Tuesday evening. We wish them a long and happy life together.

Feile

St Manchan boys U14 team had a great weekend at Feile. They travelled to Co Meath on Friday and played two matches. In their first game at 5pm they defeated Blackhall Gaels by 2-4 to 1-6 in Kilcloon and at 6.30pm they overcame The Heath from Laois by 2-5 to 1-2 in Batterstown. They spent the night with their host families in Slane. There was an early start on Saturday for the Feile Parade, this was followed by a game against their host Club. St Manchans Gaels lost that game 0-4 to 2-3 but still topped their group. This gave them a quarter final against Rosslare which they won 5-8 to 2-2 to qualify for a semi final game against Laragh United from Cavan. A score of 1-4 to 1-2 in their favour sent them into the Division 10 final against Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon, Donegal. Unfortunately the opposition were just a bit stronger and the lads had to settle for second best. The result did not dampen their spirits and all agreed that they had a weekend to remember. Well done to all coaches and parents who helped over the three days and to the host families and Slane GAA Club.

St Manchan Ladies U14 footballers played their first two games in Pairc Clann na nGael Dundalk against Clann na nGael from Louth and Baltinglass from Wicklow. They were hosted by the Naomh Mairtin Club in Monasterboice and played the home side on Saturday morning. The results did not go their way but, like the boys they also had a weekend to remember. Well done to everyone involved in organising and helping over the weekend.

Under 20 football

Offaly were over run in the first ten minutes of their Leinster semi final against a very strong Kildare side and never recovered.

Hurling

Brosna Gaels recorded a deserved win over Lusmagh in Banagher on Sunday evening in the Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship.

Football

Ballycumber will face neighbours Erin Rovers in Ferbane on Saturday evening next at 8pm in the Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship and on Sunday the Junior B team will meet Rhode in Ballycumber at 12noon. All support is very much appreciated.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 13, 21, 28, 30. No jackpot winner, two match three winners. Next week’s draw will be held in Flynn’s of Grogan on Monday night at 10pm for a jackpot of €6,050. With the championship starting up again the contributions to the lotto are badly needed and with the jackpot increasing this is a good time to invest in a ticket. The Club are very thankful to all our regular lotto players for their continued support.

Dance Classes

Learn how to Waltz, Quickstep, Foxtrot and Line Dance. Classes held every Monday night in Ballycumber Community Centre. Beginners classes from 8pm to 9pm. Intermediates from 9pm to 10pm and dancing for all from 10pm to 11pm.

Daingean GAA

I'm a Celeb - Launch Night

Daingean GAA ran a very successful launch night for "I'm a Celeb" in Maunsells Bar and Lounge last Saturday night. Thanks very much to all the contestants who have signed up for the event and to Maunsells for hosting the night. If Saturday night is anything to go by, the event on the 28th of July should be a great night of entertainment.

Rhode GAA

U10s Leinster Community Games Football

The Semi Final and Finals for the Leinster Community Games takes place in Trim on Saturday July 14 a bus will be leaving O'Toole's Car Park around 8am for the players/parents. Should anyone be interested in taking a seat on the bus please contact Declan Curley on 0872849584. Limited number of seats available.

Offaly GAA Cul Camps

The annual Rhode GAA Cul Camp will commence in Fr Dowling Park on Monday 16th July to Friday 20th July. The camp will start each day at 10am and ends at 2.30pm. It is a wonderful experience for the 6 to 12 year old boys and girls to play games, meet new friends and to practice the skills of our native games. The camp in Rhode is recognised as a top class camp. For further information please contact Tracy Murphy Minor Club secretary or or Offaly GAA Cul Camp organiser/ coach Liam O'Reilly on 087407212. Cul Camps across the county are filling up fast so get booking to avoid disappointment

Get well

Get well wishes are extended to all of the people of the parish who are ill or hospitalised at the moment.