Offaly among 16 counties competing for 30th anniversary Gerry Reilly U16 football tournament

This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the Gerry Reilly Memorial U16 Inter-County Football Tournament played in July every year, and the involvement of Leinster GAA marks a massive development.

16 counties from Leinster and Ulster are now taking part, making it more prestigious than ever, a fitting development to remember Gerry Reilly..

This tournament commemorates Gerry who died tragically in December 1987 at 16 years of age. He had already proved to be a great footballer with huge potential to go on to great heights in the game and it is fitting that 16 teams take part this year, representing the 16 years of his short life.

The 16 teams are split into 4 groups for a 'Round Robin' segment played over three rounds. The Top 2 teams in each group will qualify for the Quarter Finals.

As well as trying to win the tournament for the first time, Offaly will be gunning to dislodge reigning champions Monaghan who return to defend their crown.

The fixtures for the Gerry Reilly Leinster U-16 Football Tournament 2018:

Round 1 (July 7)

Group A

11am: Longford v Cavan (Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford)

12noon: Westmeath v Fermanagh (The Downs)

Group B

12noon: Kildare v Dublin (Manguard Plus Kildare GAA CoE Hawkfield)

12noon: Down v Antrim (Saval GAC Newry)

Group C

12noon: Monaghan v Meath (Monaghan GAA CoE Cloghan)

12noon: Louth v Offaly (Louth GAA CoE Darver)

Group D

12noon: Wexford v Laois (Halo Tiles Wexford GAA CoE Ferns)

12noon: Carlow v Wicklow (Halo Tiles Wexford GAA CoE Ferns)

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Round 2 (July 14)



Group A

12noon: Fermanagh v Longford (Venue TBC)

12noon: Cavan v Westmeath (Venue TBC)

Group B

12noon: Antrim v Kildare (Venue TBC)

12noon: Dublin v Down (National Sports Complex, Abbottstown)

Group C

12noon: Offaly v Monaghan(Ferbane GAA)

12noon: Meath v Louth (Millbrook, Oldcastle)

Group D

12noon: Wicklow v Wexford (Wicklow GAA CoE Ballinakill)

12noon: Laois v Carlow (LOETB Laois GAA CoE Portlaoise)

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________



Round 3 (July 28)

Group A

12noon: Fermanagh v Cavan (Venue TBC)

12noon: Longford v Westmeath (Glennon Brothers Pearse Park Longford)

Group B

12noon: Antrim v Dublin (Venue TBC)

12noon: Kildare v Down (Manguard Plus Kildare GAA CoE Hawkfield)

Group C

12noon: Offaly v Meath (Ferbane GAA)

12noon: Monaghan v Louth (Monaghan GAA CoE Cloghan)

Group D

12noon: Wicklow v Laois (Wicklow GAA CoE Ballinakill)

12noon: Carlow v Wexford (Netwatch Carlow GAA CoE Fenagh)

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Quarter Finals- (August 11)

(Venue: Oldcastle GFC)

E: A1 v B2

F: B1 v A2

G: C1 v D2

H: D1 v C2

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Semi-Finals (August 18)

(Venue: Oldcastle GFC)

E v F

G v H

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Final (September 8)

(Venue:Oldcastle GFC)

Winning Semi-Finalists - Cup Final

Losing Semi-Finalists- Plate Final

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________



Winners of the Gerry Reilly Cup to date:

Westmeath 1990, 1992, 1994, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2006, 2010, 2011

Meath 1989, 1991, 1995, 1996, 2002, 2003, 2007

Cavan 1997, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2016

Dublin 1993, 1998, 2008 (U-17 Blitz), 2012, 2013

Monaghan 2017





______________________________________________________________________________________________________

