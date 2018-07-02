Offaly facing 'must win' game with Wexford this weekend

The Offaly senior camogie team face a must win game with Wexford this Saturday at 5pm in St. Brendan's Park in round three of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland camogie championship.

The Faithful girls must get the three points if they are to progress to the knockout stages of the competition having one one and lost one game so far.

Wexford come into this game having suffered a heavy opening round loss against Cork on a scoreline of 1-19 to 0-7.

PICTURED: The current state of play in the Liberty Insurance Senior Camogie Championship Group 2 Table

Tipperary then snatched a win from Wexford with a late goal pushing the Premier county into top spot with Cork.

Wexford currently sit fifth in the table with no wins and a -18 scoring difference. Dublin are fourth in the table with one win over Offaly, -13 score difference and a favourable game against Meath on Saturday.

Offaly are third in the table following their comfortable win over Meath last week and a +6 score difference. The top team in each group will qualify for a semi-final spot with second and third in each group going into a quarter-final position.

This game is a must win for Offaly to stay in contention for a knockout spot, but Wexford will also be gunning for a victory to increase their chances of a top three spot.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.