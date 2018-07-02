Offaly Camogie Notes (July 2)

Offaly camogie Camps

Offaly Camogie Summer Camp in St. Brendan's Park from the 30th of July to the 3rd of August. This is an action packed week for 7 to 12 year olds where they learn and practice camogie skills while having fun. They even get to meet some of the Offaly Senior Camogie team. Register now on www.offalycamogie.ie

U16s

The Offaly U16 team will began their All-Ireland Campaign this Sunday July 8th away to Kildare. The U16 B championship is a round robin format with Offaly, Meath, Laois, Kildare and Armagh in the mix. Offaly were knocked out of the compeition last year by a strong Laois side in the All-Ireland semi-final on a scoreline of 1-8 to 1-5 in favour of Laois. Laois were eventually defeated by Westmeath in the final. Under the guidance of Tom Mulrooney, Liam Byrne and Mary Shanahan, Offaly should be favouring themselves as All-Ireland final contenders.

Results

HQPhysio.com Senior camogie championship: Full time scores: St.Cillians 1-16 Lusmagh/Drumcullen 3-10, Shinrone 2-13 Tullamore 1-16, Kilcormac/Killoughey 2-12 Kinnitty 2-11, Birr 2-12 St. Rynaghs 1-19.

Fixtures

Liberty Insurance Senior Camogie championship Offaly vs Wexford Saturday July 7th at 5pm in St.Brendans Park Birr. Under 16 B All-Ireland Championship Kildare vs Offaly Sunday July 8th in Kildare, venue and time TBC.

Teenage Camp

Offaly camogie will be running a camogie teenage camp called Offaly performance camps for teens. This will take place on July 23rd to July 25th. There will be an All-Star line up with Psychology for playing with Jessie Barr, skills aquisition and speed with coaches and development managers for the Camogie Association Niall Williams, Fuel yourself - sports nutrition with Amy McGuire, Be agile and strong with strength and conditioning coach Emmet Quilan, Functional movement and injury prevention with Sabrina Larkin, A coaches perspective with Offaly senior manager Mike Wall and hurling coach Richie Power, A master class in defending and attacking with All-Stars Elaine Dermody and Shelia Sullivan and members of the 2009 and 2010 All-Ireland champions Tina Hannon, Aoife Kelly and Karen Brady, and to close the camp a players perspective with Elaine Dermody. Please register your place with Cormac on Offalycamogiedevelopment@gmail.com or 0868094642.