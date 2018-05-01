Offaly schools in Leinster championship action this week

There is a busy week in store for Offaly schools as they aim for progression in their respective Leinster GAA competitions. Oakland Community College are up first on Tuesday morning with their Top Oil North Leinster Post Primary Schools Juvenile Football “D” Final. The game takes place at Edenderry GAA at 11.30am.

Also in action on Tuesday are Banagher College in their Juvenile B Hurling semi final against Mountrath, as well as Cistercian Roscrea who face off with St. Joseph's of Rochfortbridge in the C semi final of that competition.

Later in the week, St. Brendan's, Birr face Kilkenny CBS in the quarter final of the Top Oil Leinster Post Primary School Juvenile Hurling “A” Dr. Barry Cup Quarter Final. That game takes place on Wednesday at the Laois GAA Training Centre at 1.30 pm.

These are the fixtures involving Offaly schools taking place this week:

Tuesday, May 1

Top Oil North Leinster PP Sch Juv H “B” Semi Final - Mountrath CS v Banagher College - Mountrath GAA (2pm)

Top Oil North Leinster PP Sch Juv H “C” Semi Final - St. Joseph’s Rochfortbridge v Cistercian Roscrea - Rochfortbridge GAA (2pm)

Top Oil North Leinster PP Sch Juv F “D” Final - Oaklands CC v Mercy SS Kilbeggan Edenderry GAA (11.30 am)

Wednesday, May 2

Top Oil Leinster PP Sch Juv H “A” Dr. Barry Cup Quarter Final - St Brendan’s Birr v Kilkenny CBS - Laois GAA Training Centre (1.30 pm)