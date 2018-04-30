Offaly Camogie Notes (April 30)

All the latest from the world of Offaly Camogie

For upto date fixtures and results follow Offaly Camogie on Facebook, Twitter: @offalycamogie, Website www.offalycamogie.ie, Instagram: Offalycamogie


After school camp

After a Massively successful "After School Camogie Camp" held in South Offaly before Easter, we are delighted to announce a 6 week camp in Mucklagh Community Centre. Starting on April 6th for 6 Monday’s. Cost is €2 per session. Please bring runners, hurl, helmet and drink. This is part of a Transition year youth coaching programme by Offaly camogie.  


The 2 Johnnies

The 2 Johnnies will be preforming live in the Bridge Centre Tullamore on Sunday June 3rd as a fundraiser for Offaly camogie. Tickets are now onsale on the Offalycamogie website. The first 100 people to purchase tickets will be put in a draw to win their ticket price back and be upgraded for a stay in the Bridge House hotel Tullamore on the night.   

Results

O Meara Sliotars u16 championship Birr  3-12  KK 3-9, Birr  3-10 Lusmagh/Drumcullen 4-5​, St. ​Rynagh​s​ 2-3  ​KK​ 1-6, Naomh Brid 1-3  St.Cillians 4-6, Kinnitty/St.Sinchills 1-2  Tullamore  5-5. PT ELECTRIC U14 Championship  Kinnitty v St. Rynaghs, win for St.Rynaghs, KK 4-8  St.Sinchills 2-5, Birr v St.Sinchills, win for Birr, Lusmagh/Drumcullen 5-4 Naomh Brid 3-5, Shinrone 6-1 Tullamore 4-1, St Rynaghs 6-2 St.Cillians 1-13.