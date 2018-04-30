Offaly Camogie Notes (April 30)

Social Media

After school camp

After a Massively successful "After School Camogie Camp" held in South Offaly before Easter, we are delighted to announce a 6 week camp in Mucklagh Community Centre. Starting on April 6th for 6 Monday’s. Cost is €2 per session. Please bring runners, hurl, helmet and drink. This is part of a Transition year youth coaching programme by Offaly camogie.



The 2 Johnnies

The 2 Johnnies will be preforming live in the Bridge Centre Tullamore on Sunday June 3rd as a fundraiser for Offaly camogie. Tickets are now onsale on the Offalycamogie website. The first 100 people to purchase tickets will be put in a draw to win their ticket price back and be upgraded for a stay in the Bridge House hotel Tullamore on the night.

Results

O Meara Sliotars u16 championship Birr 3-12 KK 3-9, Birr 3-10 Lusmagh/Drumcullen 4-5​, St. ​Rynagh​s​ 2-3 ​KK​ 1-6, Naomh Brid 1-3 St.Cillians 4-6, Kinnitty/St.Sinchills 1-2 Tullamore 5-5. PT ELECTRIC U14 Championship Kinnitty v St. Rynaghs, win for St.Rynaghs, KK 4-8 St.Sinchills 2-5, Birr v St.Sinchills, win for Birr, Lusmagh/Drumcullen 5-4 Naomh Brid 3-5, Shinrone 6-1 Tullamore 4-1, St Rynaghs 6-2 St.Cillians 1-13.