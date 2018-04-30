Offaly GAA club notes (April 30-May 6)

St. Manchan's Ladies Football

Our u14 girls travel to play Tullamore on Wednesday evening in the u14 league.

Our Junior ladies play Naomh Ciaran next Saturday 5th May at 7pm in Tubber in the Division 3 League.

Our u12 girls travel to play Tullamore Ladies on Tuesday 8th April.

The u8 & u10 girls travel to Ferbane at 11am on Saturday 5th May to take part in the blitz hosted by Naomh Ciaran.

Congratulations to the St. Manchan's Gaels u14 boys who have also qualified to represent Offaly at Feile, the boys will travel to Slane at the end of June. Well done to all!

Fun Run

The annual St. Manchan's Fun Run / Walk will take place on Bank Holiday Monday 7th May at 3pm at Tubber GAA clubhouse. Registration starts at 12 noon, Over 18s are €10.00, Over 12s are €5.00, Under 12s go Free & a Family is €20.00. All ages and fitness levels are most welcome. Join us for refreshments after in Tubber GAA clubhouse.

Clara GAA Club

Lotto Results Sunday, April 29

Numbers drawn were: 5 - 8 - 15 - 29

There was no Jackpot winner. We had 2 match 3's who will receive €75 each.

- Margaret Cushen.

- Davyn and Calvin Fox

Next week's Jackpot is €3,500 and the draw will be held during Bingo on Sunday, May 6.

Results

Division 4 Football League: Clara 1-07 Rhode 6-13

Division 1 Football League: Clara 1-14 Gracefield 0-08

Fixtures

Mon April 30: U15 Football League Green Round 3: Clara v Edenderry in Edenderry Main Grounds @ 7:00 pm

Tues May 1: Division 3 Hurling League Round 1: Clara v Kilcormac-Killoughey in Clara @ 7:30 pm

Fri May 4: Under 13 Football League White Round 3: Clara V St. Manchan's Gaels in Clara @ 7:00 pm

Sun May 6: Division 3 Hurling League Round 5: Clara v Ballinamere in Clara @11:30 am