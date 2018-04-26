Offaly prepare for Galway as Leinster Hurling Championship launched in Dublin

Offaly's David King was on hand with his counterparts from Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny and Wexford at Mckee baracks in Dublin to launch the Leinster GAA Senior Hurling Championship 2018.

Offaly will welcome All-Ireland champions Galway to Bord na Mona O'Connor Park in the opening round of the new Leinster on Saturday, May 12 at 7pm.

2018 marks the first year of the new round robin format for the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship, in which five teams (Offaly, Galway, Wexford, Kilkenny and Dublin) will face of against each other with a mixture of home and away fixtures.

Each team will get four fixtures at this stage, two at home and two away.

As well as Galway on Day 1, Offaly will be at home again in Round 3 when they welcome Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford side to Tullamore.

Their away games come against Kilkenny in Round 2 and Dublin in Round 4.

The top two teams in this group will face off in the 2018 Leinster Final. The bottom placed team will be relegated to the tier 2 competition, which includes the likes of Carlow, Kerry, Laois, Kerry, Antrim and Westmeath.

A similar format is also in place for Munster in 2018.

