Offaly Camogie Notes (April 23)

League Results

Lus/Drum beat Kinnitty very well while Tullamore lost out to St. Cillian's on a 1-10 to 2-14 scoreline in the A final. This league is played without county players. Kinnitty and Lus/Drum had two missing with county players, Tullamore had two while St. Cillians have none in with the county team. ​

PICTURED: The St.Cillians team that defeated Tullamore in the league A final last Sunday in Banagher

Walkover

The Offaly senior camogie team had hoped to start their Leinster championship campaign this Sunday, April 29 in St. Brendans Park, Birr, but their opponents Kildare have conceeded the quarter-final game. Last year the sides met in Kildare where Offaly comfortably defeated the Lilywhites on a scoreline of 4-18 to 2-8. Kildare have had a poor league campaign and also play at Intermediate grade at championship level. Offaly will now face last year's All-Ireland semi-finalists Dublin on May 13 in Dublin. Details TBC.

Social Media

For upto date fixtures and results follow Offaly Camogie on Facebook, Twitter: @offalycamogie, Website www.offalycamogie.ie, Instagram: Offalycamogie

After school camp

After a massively successful "After School Camogie Camp" held in South Offaly before Easter, we are delighted to announce a 6 week camp in Mucklagh Community Centre. Starting on April 6 for six Mondays. Cost is €2 per session. Please bring runners, hurl, helmet and drink. This is part of a Transition year youth coaching programme by Offaly camogie.

Underage Results

O'Meara Sliotars u16 camogie championship Lusmagh/Drumcullen 6-3 Shinrone 0-8, Birr 3-12 Kilcormac/Killoughey 3-9, Tullamore 4-6 Naomh Brid 1-1, St.Cillians 5-9 St.Sinchills 1-4. PTELECTRIC u14 championship win for St.Cillians over Lusmagh/Drumcullen, Win for St.Rynaghs over Kinnitty.



Fixtures

PTELECTRIC U14 Championship Round 4 April 28th: Shinrone v Tullamore, St.Sinchills vs KK, Birr Bye, St.Rynaghs vs St.Cillians, Naomh Bird vs Kinnitty, Lus/Drum Bye. U16A Shield Final Offaly vs Wexford Sunday May 6th Rathleague Portloaise, time tbc.



The 2 Johnnies

The 2 Johnnies will be performing live in the Bridge Centre Tullamore on Sunday June 3 as a fundraiser for Offaly Camogie. Tickets are now on sale on the Offaly Camogie website. The first 100 people to purchase tickets will be put in a draw to win their ticket price back and be upgraded for a stay in the Bridge House hotel Tullamore on the night.

