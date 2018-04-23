This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (April 23-29)
This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (April 23-29)
Tuesday, April 24
K Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League
Tullamore v Daingean 20:00 O Brien Park Ciaran Groome
Ballycommon v Edenderry 19:00 Ballycommon Paul Jordan
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Doon 19:00 Kilcormac Adam Kinahan
Wednesday, April 25
K Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League
Cappincur v Tullamore 19:00 Cappincur Fergal Smyth
Clara v Gracefield 20:00 Clara Alan Mc Knight
Ferbane v Edenderry 19:00 Ferbane Chris Dwyer
Tullamore Court Hotel Junior Football Championship
Kilclonfert v Clodiagh Gaels 19:00 Kilclonfert Paurig Gallagher
Thursday, April 26
K Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League
Raheen v Ballycumber 20:00 Geashill David Walsh
Bracknagh v Walsh Island 19:00 Bracknagh Marius Stones
Shamrocks v Tubber 19:00 Mucklagh Brian Gavin
K Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League
Clonbullogue v Ferbane 19:00 Clonbullogue Martin Carty
Saturday, April 28
Tullamore Court Hotel U 20 Football Championship Final
Wheery v St Patrick's 18:00 BNM O’Connor Park Marius Stones
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior Hurling Championship
Clodiagh Gaels v Ballinamere 18:00 Killeigh Ciaran Groome
K Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League
Durrow v Clodiagh Gaels 19:00 Durrow Noel Cooney
Clonmore Harps v Gracefield 19:00 Clonmore Jimmy O Grady
Clara v Rhode 19:00 Clara Paul Jordan
Ballinagar v Kilclonfert 19:00 Ballinagar Martin Carty
Sunday, April 29
K Buggy Coaches Division 5 Football League
Bracknagh v Tubber 11:30 Bracknagh John Mc Donnell
Daingean v Raheen 11:30 Daingean Alan Mc Knight
Erin Rovers v Ballycumber 11:30 Pullough Noel Kelly
Ballycommon v Shamrocks 11:30 Ballycommon Ciaran Groome
