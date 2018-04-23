This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (April 23-29)

Tuesday, April 24

K Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League

Tullamore v Daingean 20:00 O Brien Park Ciaran Groome

Ballycommon v Edenderry 19:00 Ballycommon Paul Jordan

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Doon 19:00 Kilcormac Adam Kinahan

Wednesday, April 25

K Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League

Cappincur v Tullamore 19:00 Cappincur Fergal Smyth

Clara v Gracefield 20:00 Clara Alan Mc Knight

Ferbane v Edenderry 19:00 Ferbane Chris Dwyer

Tullamore Court Hotel Junior Football Championship

Kilclonfert v Clodiagh Gaels 19:00 Kilclonfert Paurig Gallagher

Thursday, April 26

K Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League

Raheen v Ballycumber 20:00 Geashill David Walsh

Bracknagh v Walsh Island 19:00 Bracknagh Marius Stones

Shamrocks v Tubber 19:00 Mucklagh Brian Gavin

K Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League

Clonbullogue v Ferbane 19:00 Clonbullogue Martin Carty

Saturday, April 28

Tullamore Court Hotel U 20 Football Championship Final

Wheery v St Patrick's 18:00 BNM O’Connor Park Marius Stones

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior Hurling Championship

Clodiagh Gaels v Ballinamere 18:00 Killeigh Ciaran Groome

K Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League

Durrow v Clodiagh Gaels 19:00 Durrow Noel Cooney

Clonmore Harps v Gracefield 19:00 Clonmore Jimmy O Grady

Clara v Rhode 19:00 Clara Paul Jordan

Ballinagar v Kilclonfert 19:00 Ballinagar Martin Carty

Sunday, April 29

K Buggy Coaches Division 5 Football League

Bracknagh v Tubber 11:30 Bracknagh John Mc Donnell

Daingean v Raheen 11:30 Daingean Alan Mc Knight

Erin Rovers v Ballycumber 11:30 Pullough Noel Kelly

Ballycommon v Shamrocks 11:30 Ballycommon Ciaran Groome

