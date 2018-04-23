Offaly GAA club notes (April 23-29)

Clara GAA Club Notes

Lotto Results

Numbers drawn were: 3 - 6 - 14 - 22.

There was no Jackpot winner. We had 2 match 3's who will receive €75 each.

- Frank Moran.

- Tara Kavanagh. (Kilbeggan)

Next week's Jackpot is €3,350 and the draw will be held during Bingo on Sunday, April 29.



Fixtures

Wed 25th April: Division 1 Football League Round 4: Clara v Gracefield in Clara @ 8:00 pm

Fri 27th April: U13 Hurling League Black Round 2: Clara V BYE in Clara @ 7:00 pm

Sat 28th April: Feile Football U14 Gold Round 1: Clara V St. Manchan's Gaels in Clara @ 11:00 am

Feile Football U14 Gold Round 3: Clara V An Tulach Mhór Og in Clara @ 12:30 pm

U14 Offaly Fèile na nGeal 2018

Following the recent U14 Hurling Féile Competition held by Offaly GAA, Clara/Brosna Gael's U14 hurlers will be one of 3 teams representing the Faithful County in this year's Féile. Having played three hard matches in Banagher, Clara/Brosna Gaels qualified for the C semi-final held in the Faithful Fields on Sunday morning, April 22.

They played Coolderry in the semi-final and were behind 2-4 to 1-2 at half time but a brilliant second-half performance from a very hard-working group of players saw them victorious on a scoreline of 5-7 to 3-5.

Scorers: Marcas Dalton 2-2, Oisin Carroll 2-0, Conor Doyle 0-3, Callum Dunne 1-0 and Barry Egan 0-2.

In the final they played Shamrocks and again were behind 1-4 to 1-1 at half time but another brilliant second-half team performance help them to win on the score line of 6-5 to 1-5.

Scorers: Oisin Carroll 4-0, Conor Doyle 1-2, Marcas Dalton 1-1, Liam Flynn 1-0, Barry Egan 0-2.

Team: Dean Bracken, Conor Taylor, James Dunne, Neil Robbins, Donal Shirley, Callum Dunne, Ultan Carroll, Barry Egan, Marcas Dalton, Sean Og Foley, Conor Doyle, Dylan Daly, Oisin Corcoran, Oisin Carroll,Tommy Bräcken, Padraig Brazil And Liam Flynn

Congratulations to the team and management - Rene Fleming, Sean Foley, Glenn Corcoran and Mel Doyle

U14 Fèile na nGeal 2018

Clara/Brosna Gael's U14 hurlers will now go on to represent the Faithful County in this year's Féile na nGael competition sponsored by John West and hosted by Connacht. Clara/Brosna Gaels will hurl in Group D in Division 7 alongside the Cavan outright winners, Castlebar Mitchels (Mayo) and Naomh Eoin (Sligo). This will be a fantastic opportunity for these young men to represent both club and county in a national competition.

The John West Féile na nGael is a Club festival for Hurling, Football, Camogie and Handball at Under 14 level, involving teams from across the Association. The John West Féile na nGael National tournaments will be held in Connacht, Longford and Westmeath on the weekend of 8th – 10th June 2018.

Féile provides an opportunity for Under 14 players to participate in an annual Festival of Hurling/Camogie, Handball and Gaelic Football/Ladies Gaelic football Clubs, and to experience playing against teams from other Counties, Provinces and Clubs; to foster links with Clubs in other Counties, Provinces Clubs, and to celebrate Gaelic games by acting as hosts

A core aim of Féile tournaments is to promote a philosophy whereby every player has the opportunity to participate and play in their respective Féile tournament at a level commensurate to their age, skills and strengths.

Junior A Football Championship

Clara played Ballyfore on Friday last (20th) in the Junior Football Championship. Clara started well and led 0-03 to 0-02 after 15 minutes. Ballyfore then scored a goal to go ahead but Tony Dalton cancelled this out almost straight away. With 5 mins to go in the half Clara were ahead 1-06 to 1-02. Aaron Ngo then added Clara’s 2nd goal and we led on a score line of 2-06 to 1-03 at half time.

Ballyfore got the opening score of the 2nd half. They then had a couple more chances but sent them wide. From here to the end of the match Clara took over. When Tony added his 2nd and Clara’s 3rd goal after 20 minutes Clara were ahead 3-10 to 1-04. Sean Tierney then got the 4th goal and Clara ran out winners on a score line of 4-12 to 1-06.

The Clara team and scorers were: 1. Gavin Fleming 2. Ciaran Doyle (0-01) 3. David Ledwith 4. Ciaran O’Keefe 5. Dermot Doolan 6. Joe Quinn 7. Keir Mannering 8. Alan Gavin (0-01) 9. Adam Owens (0-02) 10. Callum Stewart (0-01) 11. Andrew Cushen 12. Tony Dalton (2-02) 13. George Robbins 14. Stephen O’Brien (0-03, 0-01free) 15. Aaron Ngo (1-00)

Subs:

1. Robert McDonagh for D Ledwith 2. Sean Tierney (1-02) for A Cushen 3. Michael Mitchell for K Mannering 4. Enda Dunne for A Ngo 5. Josh McCloskey for T Dalton 6. Shane Grennan for C O’Keefe.

Referee Recruitment

A course for new referees will take place over the coming weeks in Tullamore. It will be provided by the Leinster Council and will run over three Wednesday evenings. If you are interested in becoming a Hurling / Football referee please contact the club. Closing date for nominations is Thursday, April 26.

2018 Cúl Camps

The 2018 Cúl Camps will return to Clara once again from Monday 9th - Friday 13th July. Registration is now open and further details can be found at www.gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps.

DAINGEAN GAA CLUB

Championship Match

Daingean played Kilcormac-Killoughey in the 2nd round of the Intermediate Championship in Cappincur last Thursday evening. This was a tough, tense, and hard fought match from the outset with an extremely high free count on both sides.

In the early stages of the first half, it was Kilcormac who edged proceedings when they scored a goal within the first 10 minutes. Daingean slowly came into the game, and with Jamie Hayes leading the line and winning any ball that came into the full forward line. By half time Daingean were winning by a point on a scoreline of 0-8 to 1-4.

Although Daingean had not played to their best in the first half and Kilcormac were always a threat, it augured well that 5 out of the starting 6 forwards had scored from play.

Kilcormac started the 2nd half to the fore and they scored the first 3 points to go in front on a scoreline of 1-7 to 0-8. However Kilcormac's momentum was halted when they had a player sent off and Daingean came back into the game through a goal from Shane Tierney.

Midway through the 2nd half with the score at 1-10 to 1-09 in Daingean’s favour, Kilcormac were still proving difficult to shake off and as they stretched Daingean’s defence it led to a black card for Stephen Burns.

Although Daingean still had a numerical advantage, with 5 minutes to go, the score was evenly poised at 1-11 to 1-11.

The match could have gone either way at this stage but by the final whistle, Daingean had won by the finest of margins on a scoreline of 1-13 to 1-12

Daingean Team: C Curley, B McAuliffe, L Brennan, T Cocoman, A McEvoy, S Byrne, A Bolger, D Walsh, J Kenny, C McEvoy, C Brennan, D Feely, J Hayes, S Tierney, C Hayes

Subs Used: Larry Reilly, P Ferguson

Presentation of new Jerseys to Daingean GAA Mini Maroons

PICTURED: Back Row L-R: Damien Longworth, Pauric Keating, Mark Feely and Niall Farrelly with the Mini Maroons

Daingean would like to thank Mark Feely and his company carpentry works on his sponsorship of a new set of jerseys.

This was a very generous donation and the jerseys will also be used as the Daingean school jerseys.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Thomas Fay and his wife Joanna on the birth of their son Louie Patrick Fay over the weekend.

Last Man Standing

Congratulations to Jimmy Kilmurray (Top Picture) and Tom Kelly (Bottom Picture), the joint winners of the Daingean Last Man Standing competition receiving their cheques from Chairman Pauric Keating.

St. Manchan's Ladies Football

PICTURED: Brian McManus of McManus Pharmacy, Clara presenting St. Manchan's players with new socks and shorts

U12

Our U12 girls played Moate in a challenge game last week in Tubber. They travel to play Tullamore Ladies on Tuesday, April 24.

U14

Well done to our U14 ladies who defeated Rhode in the u14 League. Huge thanks to our sponsors McManus Pharmacy Clara and John Moran (painter) for providing all our girls with new Club socks and shorts.

Fun Run

The annual St. Manchan's Fun Run/Walk will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7 at 3pm at Tubber GAA clubhouse. Registration starts at 12 noon, Over 18s are €10.00, Over 12s are €5.00, Under 12s go Free & a Family is €20.00. All ages and fitness levels are most welcome. Join us for refreshments after in Tubber GAA clubhouse!