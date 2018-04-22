All the week's Offaly GAA Results
It has been a very busy week for football action across all the grades
Offaly GAA Results
Senior A Football Championship Round 2
Clara 0-9 2-15 Rhode
Cappincur 1-11 3-12 Edenderry
Ferbane 4-24 0-10 Gracefield
Tullamore 0-18 1-7 Durrow
Senior B Football Championship Round 2
Erin Rovers 0-10 0-9 Raheen
Bracknagh 0-8 1-17 Tubber
Ballycumber 2-11 0-23 Shamrocks
Walsh Island 1-11 0-13 St Rynagh's
Intermediate Football Championship Round 2
Ballycommon 0-10 0-6 Ferbane
Shannonbridge 1-10 0-14 St. Brigid's
Daingean 1-13 1-12 Kilcormac-Killoughey
Tullamore 0-7 1-13 Clonbullogue
Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 2
St Rynagh's 6-26 1-6 Ballyskenagh/Killavilla
Junior A Football Round 1
Clara 4-12 1-6 Ballyfore
Clonmore Harps 0-0 CONC Lusmagh
Durrow 2-4 3-12 Edenderry
Rhode 9-14 1-9 Birr
Division 5 Football League Round 1
Ballycumber 4-13 1-6 Daingean
Tubber 4-9 2-6 Ballycommon
Raheen 2-10 1-12 Bracknagh
U-17 Hurling League
Tullamore Og 1-17 0-6 Na Fianna Minor Club
Ballinamere/Durrow 4-12 0-6 CRC Gaels
