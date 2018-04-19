Colaiste Choilm youngsters beaten in North Leinster goalfest

Tullamore's Colaiste Choilm have lost out in their Top Oil North Leinster Post Primary Schools Juvenile Hurling “B” Quarter-Final.

The game produced nine goals but unfortunately for the Tullamore outfit, their opponents, Naas CBS helped themselves to seven of those goals.

Tullamore couldn't live with the Kildare side's constant goal threat and eventually went down on a scoreline of 7-10 to 2-06, a 19-point defeat.

Offaly will have another school in action on Thursday as Banagher College take on Heywood Community School Top Oil North Leinster PP Sch Juv H “B” QF at 11.30am on the Banagher school pitch.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.