Offaly GAA Club Notes (April 16-22)

CLARA GAA

Lotto Results (April 15)

Numbers drawn were: 10 - 16 - 26 - 31. There was no Jackpot winner and no match 3's.

3 Lucky dip winners who will receive €50 each:

Phyllis Touhey; Finian Moran; Frank Moran (Yearly Subscriber)

Next week's Jackpot is €3,200 and the draw will be held during Bingo on Sunday, April 22.

Congratulations

Clara GAA would like to congratulate Clara Musical Society on their very successful show “All Shook Up”.

Fixtures

Mon 16th April: U 15 Football League - Clara v Gracefield in Gracefield at 18:00

Wed 18th April: Senior A Football Championship - Clara v Rhode in BNM O'Connor Park @ 19:00

U 17 Hurling League - Clara v Kinnitty in Clara @ 19:00

Fri 20th April: U 13 Football League - Clara v Ferbane in Ferbane @ 19:00

Junior A Football Championship - Clara v Ballyfore in Clara @ 19:15

ST. MANCHAN'S LADIES FOOTBALL

Our U12 girls played St. Broughan's in their first game of the season last week in Tubber. A special well done to the new players who donned the St. Manchan's jersey for the first time. The U12s play Moate in a challenge game this week.

U16s

Well done to Martin and our U16 ladies who recorded their first win over St. Broughan's in the opening round of the U16 Championship. The U16s have a bye in the next round.

Team: Back Row: Pat Doolan, Lori Rickard, Meadhbh McLoughlin, Cara Greville, Annie Heavin, Tessa Browne, Shannon Coyne, Irene Murphy, Kayleigh Donohoe, Niamh O'Reilly, Rachel McCann, Ava Cornally, Martina Heavin, Eimear Carroll. Front Row: Ella Doolin, Rachel Bracken, Kaytlin Flynn, Sarah Browne, Martha Healy, Emma Dunne, Caoimhe Cassidy, Saoirse McGuinness, Halle Egan, Emma Keenaghan

Juniors

The Junior Ladies traveled to Clonbullogue on Sunday last to play St. Broughans in the Division 3 league. Many thanks to St. Broughan's the great hospitality after the game.

Fun Run/Walk

The annual St. Manchan's Fun Run/Walk will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7 at 3pm at Tubber GAA clubhouse. Registration starts at 12 noon, Over 18s are €10.00, Over 12s are €5.00, Under 12s go Free & a Family is €20.00. All ages and fitness levels are most welcome. Join us for refreshments after in Tubber GAA clubhouse.