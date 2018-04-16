Offaly Camogie Notes (April 16)

Fixtures

After school camp

After a massively successful "After School Camogie Camp" held in South Offaly before Easter, we are delighted to announce a 6 week camp in Mucklagh Community Centre. Starting on April 6th for six Mondays. Cost is €2 per session. Please bring runners, hurl, helmet and drink. This is part of a Transition year youth coaching programme by Offaly camogie.

Foundation course

There is a foundation course in Tullamore 21st April. Payment is due by April 9th. Payment to the Offaly county Board is needed to secure places.

Results

U12 St.Sinchills 2-3 St.Rynaghs 2-4, Senior League St.Cillians 1-18 Tullamore 1-5, Kinnitty 5-8 Naomh Brid 1-7, St.Sinchills 0-2 Lusmagh/Drumcullen 6-15. Leinster u16 A Championship Dublin 1-11 Offaly 0-5.

Fixtures

League final A St.Cillians vs Tullamore and League final B Lusmagh/Drumcullen vs Kinnitty on April 22nd Time and Venue TBC. PTELECTRIC U14 Championship Round 4 April 28th: Shinrone v Tullamore, St.Sinchills vs KK, Birr Bye, St.Rynaghs vs St.Cillians, Naomh Bird vs Kinnitty, Lus/Drum Bye. U16A Shield Final Offaly vs Wexford Sunday May 6th Time and venue TBC.

The 2 Johnnies

The 2 Johnnies will be performing live in the Bridge Centre Tullamore on Sunday June 3rd as a fundraiser for Offaly camogie. Tickets will be on sale this week from the Offaly Camogie website.