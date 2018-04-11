New Offaly GAA secretary appointed at committee meeting

Offaly GAA have appointed St. Rynagh's club man Pat Horan as their new secretary.

Horan fills the void left following the surprise resignation of Eamon Cusack back in February. He was appointed at a meeting of Offaly GAA on Tuesday night, April 10.

Pat Horan was previously elected as assistant secretary back in December, at the same time Eamon Cusack was re-appointed as Offaly GAA secretary.

Horan was just a matter of months in that job but has now been handed the full responsibility of secretary as the season kicks into a busy time with championship fixtures in both codes in full swing.

