Birr and Rynagh's heading to Camogie Feile

Birr and St.Rynaghs are heading to the national Feile na Gael 2018 after both teams won out their divisions at the weekend.​

St. Rynaghs defeated St. Cillians in their final in Crinkle last Saturday afternoon while Birr defeated last year's Feile Champions Kilcormac/Killoughey to win the Offaly feile competition. ​

Birr's Samara Hanlon was awarded with the player of the match award in the Kilcormac group. In the St.Rynaghs and St. Cillians final, Katie O'Connell was awarded the player of the match gong.

PICTURED: The Birr feile team that were crowned feile champions last Saturday

Birr will be playing in the Division Two of the National Feile while St. Rynaghs will be playing in Division Four.

Connacht GAA will in 2018 be hosting the national festival of Under 14 hurling and camogie known as Feile na nGael. In 2014 Connacht GAA hosted Feile Peil na n-Og in which most clubs in Connacht hosted and were involved in the festival of under 14 football.

The same will happen in 2018 as close on 60 hurling clubs from the province and 12 more from Westmeath and Longford will be involved. There will also be close on 50 camogie clubs from the province hosting camogie clubs from all over Ireland. The dates for Feile na nGael 2018 are June 8th/9th and 10th.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.