Offaly GAA Club Notes (April 9)

CLARA GAA

Lotto Results

Numbers drawn were: 05 - 24 - 26 - 28.

We had no Jackpot winner. We had 2 match 3's who will receive €75 each.

Eileen Moran, The Green and David Sheridan, Raheen.

Next week's Jackpot is €3,050 and the draw will be held during Bingo on Sunday 15th April.

Senior Football Championship

Clara senior footballers made the short trip into Bord na Mona O' Connor Park on Saturday evening 7th April to face Gracefield in the first round of the championship. The game was held up for 15 minutes as the referee and his officials had to inspect the pitch to deem it playable after a thunderous shower of rain. Despite the surface water the game went ahead. Clara were slow out of the blocks as Gracefield took an early 0-04 point to 0-01 lead.

Just before the quarter hour mark Clara went into a 1-03 to 0-05 point lead thanks to a Graham Guilfoyle goal. Just on the stroke of half time Pa Smith hit the back of the net with Clara's second goal. We went in at the break leading on a scoreline of Clara 2-08 to Gracefield's 0-09 points. The Clara team got into top gear early in the second half and dominated the middle third outscoring Gracefield by 2-09 to 0-02 points in the second half.

David Fleming came on and rattled the net with goal number 3 and Graham got his second midway through the second half. Clara played well and moved the ball quickly into a hungry forward line. Gracefield were missing some key players but Clara were fully deserving winners on a scoreline of Clara 4-17 to Gracefield's 0-11.

The team and scorers were: Joey Deehan; Seamus O'Brien; Carl Stewart; Conor Egan; Cathal O'Meara (0-01); John Ledwith; David Falsey; Thomas Deehan (0-01); Ross Brady (0-01); Pa Smith (1-02); Graham Guilfoyle (2-04); Bobby Mitchell; Barry Cushen (0-02); Scott Brady (0-01); John Reynolds (0-04); Subs: Matthew Mitchell for Bobby Mitchell; David Fleming (1-00) for Matthew Mitchell; Paul Deehan (0-01) for Scott Brady; Richie Slammon for David Falsey.

Massive congratulations to our 3 senior championship debutants Seamus O'Brien, Conor Egan and Cathal O'Meara.

Under 13 Football League

Clara U13s lined out 6th April against Ballinamere/Durrow. The match ended as a draw 3-9 apiece. Darragh McKeon as team captain, drove on the entire team to deliver a high quality performance. The team lined out as: Christian McKeon, Evan Cronin, Ciaran McKeon, Hugh Hillard, Myles Handy, Conor Taylor, Alex Handy, Ben Kennedy, Conor Doyle, Eoin Cornally, Darragh McKeon, Greg Byrne, Ryan Carroll, Louis Kavanagh, James Kelly, Kevin Gavin, Caomhain Dunne, Liam Flynn, James Cullen.

Clara GAA Club supporting organ donation

Our senior footballers wore the new adult club jerseys in the first round of the senior football championship against Gracefield on Saturday evening 7th April. The "Opt for life" logo is emblazoned on the back of our Jersey.

The campaign to reform the Irish organ donation system has been spearheaded by the former Derry All-Ireland football winner Joe Brolly, who is also a barrister and has been campaigning to change the laws with the ‘Opt For Life’ campaign in a hope to increase organ donation levels in Ireland and bring them in line with other European countries.

On the eve of the launch of our Jersey on Social Media – Brolly tweeted “Brilliant! Well done to all."

Under 8 Leinster ‘Go Games’

The annual Leinster ‘Go Games’ for Under 8 players took place at GAA HQ on the 3rd of April and once again proved to be a resounding success.

Clara played Ballyfin in an entertaining game and all the kids had a fantastic day and experience that they will long remember.

Many thanks to Mace, Clara for providing refreshments for the kids. Thanks to all the parents who went for the day and a special thanks to Justin Burke and Gary Fitzpatrick the team mentors for their time and patience.

Supported this year by Littlewoods Ireland, the ‘Go Games’ featured over 3,000 players and nearly 130 GAA Clubs from all 12 counties in the province.

The excitement wasn’t just confined to the players – parents, grandparents, siblings and team mentors all joined in the fun.

Fixtures

Wed 11th April: U17 Hurling League Clara v CRC Gaels in CRC Gaels @18:45

Fri 13th April: U17 Hurling League Clara v Edenderry in Edenderry @ 18:45

Sat 14th April: Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship: Clara v Birr in Rath @ 17:00

Wed 18th April: Tullamore Court Senior A Football Championship: Clara v Rhode in BNM O’Connor Park @ 19:00

RHODE GAA

Offaly Senior Football Championship

Rhode Senior Footballers got the first round of the championship off to winning ways on Sunday afternoon last with a 3-15 to 0-17 point win over Cappincur in Bracknagh.

Cappincur never gave Rhode a break throughout the game. Rhode showed great composure and within a matter of minutes took back control of the game with a goal. Cappincur kept kicking points but with a further goal from Rhode and some lovely points scored the final score read Rhode 3-15 to 0-17.

Team: Ken Garry, Shane Sullivan, Eoin Rigney, James McPadden, Gareth McNamee, Brian Darby, Niall Darby, Alan McNamee, Conor McNamee, Anton Sullivan, Paraic Sullivan, Ciaran Heavey, Paul McPadden, Darren Garry, Niall McNamee Subs used Stephen Hannon for Alan McNamee, Jake Kavanagh for Gareth McNamee, Dylan Kavangh for Ciaran Heavey.

Rhode now face Clara in the second round in Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park on Wednesday April 18 at 7pm

On a weekend where it was hard to get pitches in good order due to the weather conditions of previous weeks it would be unfair not to mention the great order Bracknagh GAA Pitch was in for Sunday's Game.

Rhode GAA Development Fund Fundraiser

Pick Provincial And All Ireland Inter-County Winners In Hurling And Football 2018.

Pick All Eight Correct Winners And Win or Share €1,000 if more than one winner

Tickets Available from Committee Members and currently in Killeen's Bar and Lounge, Doyle's Bar and Otoole's Bar.

U17 League

Rhode U17s had a great win over Shamrocks on Friday evening last in Fr. Dowling Park with the scoreline reading 2-13 to 1-10. Rhode were impressive from start to finish.

U13 Leinster League

On Easter Monday Rhode U13s bet Summerhill of Meath in the Leinster League Quarter Final on a score-line of 4-09 to 3-08. Rhode now play Skyrne in the semi final Monday (April 9)

Rhode Panel: Liam Walsh, Mark O'Meara, Ryan Kellaghan, Sean Daly, Cameron Egan, Matt Heavey, Noah Swaine, Ben Kennedy, Ryan Murphy, Ross Kellaghan, Ethan Hannon, Cian Cocoman, Gavin Murphy, Aaron Byrne, Billy Quinn, Tiernan Foy, Jamie Glennon, Nathan Glennon.

Offaly U13 League

On Friday evening last Rhode U13s got the Offaly league off to a winning start over neighbours Edenderry defeating them on a score-line of 3-11 to 1-09 .

Rhode Panel: Liam Walsh, Cian Cocoman, Sean Daly, Cameron Egan, Matt Heavey, Barry Dunne, Ryan Murphy, Ross Kellaghan, Gavin Murphy, Charlie Cullen, Noah Swaine, Ben Kennedy, Billy Quinn, Joshua Kellaghan, Ryan Kellaghan, Richie Glennon, Ryan Quinn,Tiernan Foy.

U15 League

On Easter Monday Rhode U15s had an impressive win over Shamrock's in Mucklagh defeating them on a score-line of 6-09 to 2-04.

Team: Sean Owens , Conor Dunne, Dylan Kilmurray, Jake Molloy, Sean Choudury, Shane Murphy, Shane Duffy, Cian Murphy, Gary Kiernan, Eoin Smith, Joe McBride, Cian Conroy, Jack Murphy, Ross Kellaghan Derek Lowry.

Intermediate Championship Game

On Saturday evening last we held Clonbullogue v Daingean in the Intermediate Championship. A big thank you to all who stewarded the game or helped in any way whether it was parking cars, doing the gate, scoreboard or supplying the refreshments.

Junior A Football Championship Fixture

Rhode Junior A footballers will take on Birr in Fr.Dowling Park Rhode on Saturday April 21 at 6pm.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 3rd of April for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 10 11 19 24. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to O’Toole’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers:



Paul Dunne (Woodville)

Rhys Glennon

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to

Get well

Get well wishes are extended to all of the people of the parish who are ill or hospitalised at the moment, especially John Beezy Glennon, Liam Swaine and Christoir Flynn.

Sympathy

Deepest sympathy to the McNamee and Mooney families Clonmore on the passing of Margaret Maggie McNamee. Margaret's Funeral Mass took place in Castlejordan on Tuesday followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery.

Sympathy is also extended to the Palmer/Collins families on the passing of Mary Palmer, Mountlucas, Daingean. Mary's Funeral service took place on Good Friday in St. Mary's Mother of God Church Daingean followed by burial in Daingean Cemetery.