Offaly's St. Cillian's are camogie historymakers

An Offaly camogie club made history at the weekend as they saw off Oulart The Ballagh of Wexford in the Leinster Senior Division 1 title.

St Cillians, who represent the Carrig Riverstown and Ballingarry parishes in Offaly claimed the prize on Sunday last in the National GAA Campus at Abbotstown Dublin.

They became the first team from the Faithful County to win a Leinster Senior Division 1 competition.

They came out victorious in the Leinster League Division 1 final against Oulart The Ballagh of Wexford by 3-9 to 0-16 after a terrific tussle.

