This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (April 11-15)

Wednesday, April 11

U17 Hurling League

CRC Gaels v Clara 18:45 CRC Gaels Martin Walsh

Friday, April 13

Tullamore Court Hotel U20 Football Championship

St Vincent's v St Patrick's 20:00 – Extra time to be played - Croghan David Walsh

U17 Hurling League

Edenderry v Clara 18:45 Edenderry Ciaran Groome

Saturday, April 14

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior A Hurling Championship

Seir Kieran v Coolderry 18:30 Shinrone Shane Guinan

Kinnitty v Birr 18:30 Rath Brian Gavin

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship

Clodiagh Gaels v Shamrocks 17:00 BNM O Connor Park, Ciaran Groome

Ballinamere v Lusmagh 18:30 BNM O Connor Park, Joey Deehan



Brosna Gaels v Drumcullen 18:30 Kilcormac Declan Cooke

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship

Birr v Clara 17:00 Rath Kieran Dooley

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior Hurling Championship

Belmont v Crinkill 18:00 Moystown Martin Walsh

U17 Hurling League

Ballinamere/Durrow v CRC Gaels 12:00 Ballinamere Joey Deehan

Sunday, April 15

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior A Hurling Championship

Shinrone v St Rynagh's 14:00 Birr Richie Fitzsimons

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Belmont 15:30 Birr Kieran Pat Kelly

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship

Carrig Riverstown v Tullamore 18:00 Banagher Martin Walsh

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship

Ballinamere v Kilcormac-Killoughey 12:00 Killeigh Adam Kinahan

Seir Kieran v Coolderry 18:00 Crinkle David McLoughlin

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior Hurling Championship

Clodiagh Gaels v Ballinamere 18:00 Killeigh Ciaran Groome

Gracefield v Kinnitty 18:00 Gracefield Martin Cashen

Brosna Gaels v Kilcormac-Killoughey 18:00 Tubber Brian Gavin

Tullamore v Shamrocks 14:00 O Brien Park Noel Flynn

Shinrone v St Rynagh's 18:00 Shinrone Kevin Abbott

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.