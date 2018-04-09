This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (April 11-15)
Wednesday, April 11
U17 Hurling League
CRC Gaels v Clara 18:45 CRC Gaels Martin Walsh
Friday, April 13
Tullamore Court Hotel U20 Football Championship
St Vincent's v St Patrick's 20:00 – Extra time to be played - Croghan David Walsh
U17 Hurling League
Edenderry v Clara 18:45 Edenderry Ciaran Groome
Saturday, April 14
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior A Hurling Championship
Seir Kieran v Coolderry 18:30 Shinrone Shane Guinan
Kinnitty v Birr 18:30 Rath Brian Gavin
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship
Clodiagh Gaels v Shamrocks 17:00 BNM O Connor Park, Ciaran Groome
Ballinamere v Lusmagh 18:30 BNM O Connor Park, Joey Deehan
Brosna Gaels v Drumcullen 18:30 Kilcormac Declan Cooke
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
Birr v Clara 17:00 Rath Kieran Dooley
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior Hurling Championship
Belmont v Crinkill 18:00 Moystown Martin Walsh
U17 Hurling League
Ballinamere/Durrow v CRC Gaels 12:00 Ballinamere Joey Deehan
Sunday, April 15
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior A Hurling Championship
Shinrone v St Rynagh's 14:00 Birr Richie Fitzsimons
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Belmont 15:30 Birr Kieran Pat Kelly
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship
Carrig Riverstown v Tullamore 18:00 Banagher Martin Walsh
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
Ballinamere v Kilcormac-Killoughey 12:00 Killeigh Adam Kinahan
Seir Kieran v Coolderry 18:00 Crinkle David McLoughlin
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior Hurling Championship
Clodiagh Gaels v Ballinamere 18:00 Killeigh Ciaran Groome
Gracefield v Kinnitty 18:00 Gracefield Martin Cashen
Brosna Gaels v Kilcormac-Killoughey 18:00 Tubber Brian Gavin
Tullamore v Shamrocks 14:00 O Brien Park Noel Flynn
Shinrone v St Rynagh's 18:00 Shinrone Kevin Abbott
