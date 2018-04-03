Offaly GAA Club Notes (April 3)

GRACEFIELD GAA CLUB

Weekly Lotto

There was no winner of this week’s draw held on Tues March 26. Numbers drawn were: 1, 3, 18, 29. Winners of €50 each were: Tommy Weldon, Josie Hanlon, Ann Cobbe, Noelle & Liam Roycroft, Sine-Marie & Eilis O’Reilly. Promoters prize: Anvil Inn

Next weeks Lotto will be €6,200

Juvenile Training

All Juvenile Training has started back on the field. Please see Facebook for details.

Quiz Night

Thank you to everyone who came along to support our Quiz Night on Friday.

Fixtures

Tuesday 03 Apr – U17 Football League at home v St.Manchan Gaels at 7pm

Friday 06 Apr – U13 Football League at home v Tullamore at 6.30pm

Saturday 07 Apr – Senior Football Championship at home v Clara at 5pm

RAHEEN GAA CLUB

Lotto

The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday, March 26, 2018 were 03 08 11 22. There was No

Jackpot winner of €3,800 and 5 Match 3 Winners (Owenie Connor C/O Owenie Connor; Lauren Farrell C/O Doyle’s;

Fintan Hinch C/O B Hinch; Leanne Hinch C/O F Hinch; Eilish Wyer C/O F Hinch) (€40 Each). Next week’s draw will

take place in High Chap, Geashill on Monday, April 9, 2018.

Senior B

Raheen senior footballers get their 2018 Senior B Championship campaign underway this Sunday (April 11) at 12 Noon

against neighbours Walsh Island in Daingean in Rd 1. Best of Luck to Players & Management. All Support would be

appreciated.

Congratulations

Raheen GAA Club would like to Congratulate Tullamore CBS (Colaiste Choilm) Senior Hurling Team on their dramatic

success in winning the Masita GAA All Ireland Post Primary Schools Paddy Buggy Cup (Senior B Hurling) FINAL V ST

Patricks Maghera (Derry) last Saturday Inniskeen (Monaghan) particularly the 8 Na Fianna representatives on the

panel (Conor Brophil, Sean Beatty, Emmet Curley, Cathal Brady, Aaron Flanagan, Mark Dillon, Caolan Flanagan & Patrick

Kelly).

Raheen GAA would like to congratulate Pauric Pierce who celebrated his 50th birthday over the weekend.

Membership

Members are asked to renew their membership as soon as possible but all membership must be paid by the end of

February 2018. Subscriptions are playing members €30, students €20 & non-playing members €20 & OAPs: €15.

Payments can be given to Membership Officers Paddy Bracken or Eddie Kaye. New members are very welcome.

NA FIANNA GAA CLUB

U17 Football League

Na Fianna U17 (Minor) Footballers made a winning start to their 2018 playing campaign against Tullamore in Rd 1 of

the League last Monday week in O’Brien Pk, Tullamore on a scoreline of 3-04 to 1-05. Tullamore opened the scoring

with a goal and a point inside the first 10 mins. Then Na Fianna got going scoring 3-02 over the next 10 mins with

the goals from Mikey Buckley (2) and Adam Mangan and the points from Jacob Beatty and Adam Mangan. Tullamore

responded with 2 points before the break so at halftime Na Fianna led 3-04 to 1-03. Then in the second half both

sides added just 2 points apiece so Na Fianna held on to claim the win by 5 points.

NA FIANNA: David McElduff, David Carthy, David Boland, Eoin McGuinness, Diarmuid Finneran, Adam Strong,

Conor Owens, Mark Keeley, Mikey Buckley (2-00), James Bryan, Adam Mangan (1-01), Donal Murphy, Jacob Beatty

(0-03), Ryan Strong, Mark Kelly.

SUBS: Cian Brophill (for James Bryan), Mark Henry (for Donal Murphy).

U13 Football League

Na Fianna U13 Footballers open their League campaign against Shamrocks in Rd 1 this Friday evening (06 April) @

6:30pm in Mucklagh. Best of Luck to Players and Management. All Support would be appreciated.

Congratulations

Na Fianna GAA Football Club would like to congratulate Tullamore's Colaiste Choilm Senior Hurling Team on

their dramatic success in winning the Masita GAA All Ireland Post Primary Schools Paddy Buggy Cup (Senior B

Hurling) FINAL V ST Patricks Maghera (Derry) last Saturday Inniskeen (Monaghan) particularly the 8 Na Fianna

representatives on the panel (Conor Brophil, Sean Beatty, Emmet Curley, Cathal Brady, Aaron Flanagan, Mark Dillon,

Caolan Flanagan & Patrick Kelly).

BALLYCUMBER GAA CLUB

Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior B Football Championship

Ballycumber will play Tubber in Clara on Sunday next, April 8 at 5.30 pm in the first round of this year’s championship. Please come out and support the players.

Under 15 Football League

St Manchan Gaels [1] had a 4-12 to 0-7 victory over Na Fianna in Ballycumber on Monday evening. The St Manchan Gaels [2] v Kilcormac Killoughey game fell victim to the weather and will be played at a later date.

Under 13

U13 training in Tubber on Wednesday evening at 6.30pm and first league game is on Friday in Tubber.

Table Quiz

The table quiz in The Gav Inn on Good Friday night was a great success and generated some badly needed funds for the club. Thank you to Paul and Rose Gavin for their hospitality and to Claire and Conor Connelly for the questions and to all who supported the event.

Dance Classes

Learn how to Waltz, Quickstep, Foxtrot and Line Dance. Classes held every Monday night in Ballycumber Community Centre. Beginners classes from 8pm to 9pm. Intermediates from 9pm to 10pm and dancing for all from 10pm to 11pm. Great exercise and good fun, no partners required.

Holiday in the Sun

This 20th Anniversary Holiday in the Sun destination is the Island of Crete and all details are available from Jacinta Halligan and Ann Larkin.

History

Ballycumber GAA History Group are thankful for all the information that has become available about some of the 80 people with connections to Ballycumber who fought in World War I. There are a few men that we have not found anything about. If anyone can help with the following names, the group would appreciate it. C.Fox [Connaught Rangers] B Grennan [Royal Inniskillings Fusiliers], P.King [Irish Guards] M.McCormack [Royal Field Artillery], M. Keenaghan [Leinster Regiment], Joe Kennedy [Connaught Rangers], R.Minnock [Connaught Rangers], M.Cowan and W Gray.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 2, 10, 14, 23. No jackpot winner. Two match three winners. Next week’s draw will be held in The Gav Inn on Monday night at 10pm for a jackpot of €3,000.

Play lotto on line at www.locallotto.ie until 8pm on Monday or buy tickets from local shops, pubs and from usual lotto sellers.

