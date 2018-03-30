Edenderry GAA to launch sponsorship deal and player pathway

Edenderry GAA will formally launch their new sponsorship partnership with Rationel Windows & Doors at an event at the clubhouse on Friday, April 6 at 7.30pm.

"We are thrilled to be partnered with Irelands leading window manufacturer and very proud to be associated with

such a famous brand," club chairman Willie Forde said.

"As a growing club, we have very ambitious plans for the future and we believe we will continue to make a very positive contribution to our local community," he added.

"The generous support and backing from Rationel Windows & Doors facilitates our on-going drive to improve our facilities and promote greater participation in healthy lifestyles."

The club will be joined on the night by Mr. Don O’Dowd, Managing Director of Rationel Ireland, and Gavin Connery,

Financial Controller to formally launch the partnership. The new jersey featuring the Rationel logo will also be unveiled.

In addition, the club will be using the event as an opportunity to launch their ‘Player Pathway,’ a coaching manual that

guides player development for players of all abilities. This publication is an example of the programmes that the

generous support of Rationel allows Edenderry GAA to develop.

