Offaly and Longford play out four-goal league thriller

Longford 2-12 Offaly 2-12

Offaly and Longford played out a captivating draw in Lidl Ireland National Ladies Football League at the weekend.

The teams shared four goals in the enthralling Round 6 clash, and it proved to be a ding-dong battle from start to finish.

Longford had the better start, going 0-3 to 0-1 ahead in the opening exchanges. A converted penalty made life tougher for Offaly, but the Faithful soon clicked into gear.

They enjoyed a real purple patch for the last ten minutes of the first half and their two goals came during that spell through Ainne Kehoe and Mairead Daly. Amazingly, points from Maebh Coleman, Emma Maher, Amy Gavin Mangan and Ellee McEvoy saw Offaly ahead at the break, 2-5 to 1-5.

Three points from Longford early in the second half saw them level proceedings again before Annie Kehoe was red carded for Offaly after picking up a second yellow.

Longford failed to take advantage and over the next ten minutes, Offaly tagged on a futher three points, including a brace from Mairead Daly and Amy Gavin Mangan.

Longford's second goal arrived midway through the second half, a moment that saw the game become a proper toe-totoe exchange. The teams traded white flags to the end with Elle McEvoy on the scoresheet for Offaly.

Teams:

Offaly: Lauren Dunne, Annie Kehoe, Sarah Cummins, Emer Nally, Sarah Bracken, Emma Maher, Katie Kehoe, Aoife Norris, Amy Gavin Mangan, Mairead Daly, Grainne Dolan, Maebh Coleman, Katie Killeen, Ellee McEvoy, Marie Byrne, Ciana Mangan, Imelda Fleming, Amy Kerrigan, Sorcha Coleman, Abbie Dunne, Emily Bailey, Maria Kelly, Sinead Byrne, Dawn Hannon, Aoife Carey, Katie McCann, Paula Hart Niamh Glackin.

Longford: Monica Bannon, Ailish Noonan, Leanne Keegan, Maria Kelleher, Caitriona Moore, Claire Farrell, Niamh Darcy, Mairead Reynolds,Michelle Farrell, Sarah Reynolds, Aisling Green, Aoife Darcy, Lauren Burke, Emer Heaney, Eimear O’Brien, Niamh Feeney, Cait Murphy, Rachel Gilligan, Maeve O’Reilly, Zoe Gallagher, Ikeya Collins.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.