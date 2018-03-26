Offaly GAA Club Notes (March 26)

GRACEFIELD GAA CLUB

Weekly Lotto

There was no winner of this week's draw held on Tuesday, March 20. Numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 16, 22. Winners of €50 each were: Ann O’Connor, Raymond McEvoy, Owenie Connor, Ronan Walsh, Carmel Kiely. Promoters prize: Sharon Slattery

Next weeks Lotto will be €6,000.

Juvenile Training

U17 Football: Started, Mon and Fri nights from 7.30pm to 8.30pm

U13 & U15 Football: Started, Tues and Thur nights from 7.00pm to 8.00pm

U13 & U14 Feile Hurling: Starting Wednesday, March 21, 6.30pm to 7.30pm

U11 Football: Tues and Thurs nights from 7pm to 8pm. Starting Tuesday, March 27

U9 Football: Mon 6.45pm to 7.45pm and Thurs nights from 7pm to 8pm. Starting Monday, March 26

Nursery\U7 Football: Mon nights from 6.45pm to 7.45pm. Starting Monday, March 26

Nursery\U7\U9\U11 Hurling: Wed nights from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, starting Wednesday, March 28.

Quiz Night

Please come along to our first fundraising event of the year. We are holding a Table Quiz in The Hawthorn Bar on March 30 at 9pm. All proceeds go towards the running of the club for both adults and juveniles. Table of 4 is €40 and there will be plenty of spot prizes on the night. Your support will be greatly appreciated.

CLARA GAA CLUB

Lotto

Numbers drawn were: 4 - 10 - 15 - 17. There was no Jackpot winner. We had one match 3 who will receive €150 - O'Connor Family, Silverdale. Next week's Jackpot is €2,750 and the draw will be held during Bingo on Sunday, April 1.

U20 Football Championship Quarter Final

Clara played Kilcormac/Killoughey on Friday, March 23 in the U20 Football Championship. Aided by a Josh Fleming goal, Clara had a lead of 1-03 to 0-03 at half time before going on to win on a scoreline of 1-09 to 0-06.

The Clara team and scorers were: Aaron Touhey; Ciaran Ennis; Ciaran Doyle; Conor Egan (0-01); Cathal O’Meara (0-01); Seamus O’Brien; Josh McCloskey; David Falsey; Chris Egan; Brandon Tobella; Adam Owens (0-03); James Moran; Josh Fleming (1-04, 0-02frees); David Fleming; Daryl O’Brien

Subs: Conor Dolan for Seamus O’Brien; Seamus O’Brien for J McCloskey; Josh McCloskey for David Fleming

Division 1 Football League

Clara played Rhode on Saturday evening, March 24 in the Division 1 Football League.

The Clara team was: Joey Deehan; Conor Egan; Carl Stewart; Richie Slammon; Aaron Ngo; Matt Mitchell; John Ledwith; Ross Brady; Thomas Deehan; Pa Smith; Graham Guilfoyle; Bobby Mitchell; Barry Cushen; Scott Brady; John Reynolds.

The full time score was: Clara 0-08 Rhode 1-13

RIP – Kevin Kelly

It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we hear of the sad passing of Kevin Kelly. Kevin represented Clara GAA club at underage grades in both hurling and football. Kevin made his way to London at a young age but never forgot his roots in his beloved home town of Clara.

Kevin's love of Gaelic Games and Gaelic football in particular continued across the Irish sea with Round Towers GAA club. He was always willing to help the club in any capacity. Kevin was a warm and generous person and made anyone who visited London more than welcome.

Kevin was a proud Clara and Offaly man and always took a keen interest in how the club was doing both on and off the field.

On behalf of Clara GAA club we want to pass on our deepest sympathies to the family and many friends of a true Gael and a real gentleman.

Rest in Peace Kevin.

Ar dheis de raibh anam.

Fixtures

Saturday, March 31, U17 Hurling League: Clara v Edenderry at 12 noon in Edenderry

Sunday, April 1, Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship: Clara v Seir Kieran at 5:00 p.m. in Moystown

Tuesday, April 3, Under 17 Football League: Clara v St Vincents at 7:30 in Clara

Membership 2018

Membership is still being taken by any member of our committee and the 2018 rates are as follows:

Life Member €250, Adult playing member €60, 3rd Level €40, Ordinary Member €30, Senior Citizen €10, U17/U6 €30, Registration Life Member €2 and Associate/Walking Member €20.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.