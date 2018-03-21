WATCH: Offaly company denied interfirms All-Ireland by most incredible last minute point

A toe-to-toe battle settled in the last minute

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Offaly company Banagher Concrete enjoyed a smooth passage to the interfirms All-Ireland final but came up against Medtronic of Galway in a fiercely contested final at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe on Tuesday evening.

The game was a tense affair and the sides were level when Medtronic were awarded a sideline late on. Up stepped Ger Farragher for an attempt at the last minute heroics.

To the dismay of the Offaly men and the amazement of the crowd, his effort sailed over the bar and the Galway firm recorded a 0-16 to 1-12 victory. 

Video Credit: Tribesmen GAA Twitter page 