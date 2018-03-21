WATCH: Offaly company denied interfirms All-Ireland by most incredible last minute point

Offaly company Banagher Concrete enjoyed a smooth passage to the interfirms All-Ireland final but came up against Medtronic of Galway in a fiercely contested final at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe on Tuesday evening.

The game was a tense affair and the sides were level when Medtronic were awarded a sideline late on. Up stepped Ger Farragher for an attempt at the last minute heroics.

Medtronic(Galway) 0-16

Banagher Concrete(Offaly) 1-12



Ger Farragher with a sideline cut in injury time, which was the last puck of the match to win the All Ireland senior Interfirms title. Played in Duggan Park last night. pic.twitter.com/IbqHJQrUhK March 21, 2018

To the dismay of the Offaly men and the amazement of the crowd, his effort sailed over the bar and the Galway firm recorded a 0-16 to 1-12 victory.

Video Credit: Tribesmen GAA Twitter page