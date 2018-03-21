Gallen lose out in goalfest Leinster final

Ferbane's Gallen Community School have bowed out of the Top Oil Leinster Schools Senior ‘B’ football championship at the final stage after a seven-goal thriller in St Loman’s, Mullingar on Tuesday.

Lucan CBS were the opponents for the high-flying Offaly school and the Dublin outfit's four second half goals were enough to bring the title back to the capital.

Gallen, aided by the Offaly senior star Cian Johnson, who had played ten minutes for his county on Monday afteroon, were quick off the mark when Sean Flynn hit 1-1 inside ten minutes.

However, Lucan had their dangermen too and Matthew Dunne was making himself a nuisance and he raised a white flag as the Dublin champions kept pace with the Offaly school.

Gallen were still looking dangerous and doubled their goal tally through Cian Johnson on 17 minutes, putting his side 2-2 to 0-4 in front. The Ferbane lads looked like pulling away before Lucan's Luke Walshe rifled a shot to the back of Jack Cullinan's net just moments later.

Gallen kep the scoreboar ticking and ran in at the break with a four-point lead, 2-6 to 1-5.

However, they were unable to cope with the wave of Lucan pressure that came at them from the off in the second period, a 30-minute spell in which Gallen could only muster another four points.

Emmet Allen, who finished the day with a 2-2 personal tally grabbed the first of his goals just four minutes into the second half, and before the 45th minute at fully elapse, Lucan had raised another two green flags through Herkus Sviglinskas. With just 15 minutes remaining Lucan had a six-point advantage, 4-7 to 2-7.

While Johnson was being watched closely, Gallen's Sean Flynn led the scoring charge. He scored three points in a row to stem the tide and make it a three point game with 10 minutes to go.

As the game neared its final five minutes, Gallen were awarded a penalty after a foot block on Cian Johnson. The chance to level proceeding beckoned for the excellent Sean Flynn but he stepped up and fired wide, denting the dwindling hope of a late Gallen comeback.

The Offaly school's luck was out and Matthew Dunne tagged on another free for their opponents while Emmet Allen sealed the deal with his second goal of the game late on to add further gloss to the scoreline. The game finished 5-10 to 2-10.

Scorers:

Gallen CS: Sean Flynn 1-7 (0-4 frees), Cian Johnson 1-3 (1f).

Lucan CBS: Emmet Allen 2-2 (1-0 pen), Herkus Sviglinskas 2-1, Luke Walshe 1-1, Matthew Dunne 0-4 (1f), Cian McHugh and Colm Walsh 0-1 each.

Teams:

Gallen CS: Jack Cullinan, Clive Keena, Michael Wren, Aaron Brazil, David Nally, Jamie Kelly, Harry Balsiger, Sean P Flynn, Conor Kenny, Kieran Guinan, Bernard Corcoran, Enda Coughlan, Cian Johnson, Sean Flynn, Cathal Flynn.

Lucan CBS: Harry Keogh, Aaron Foley, Rob Ward, Daire Newcombe, Colm Walsh, Anthony McNulty, Cathal Shanahan, Ben Coffey, Emmet Allen, Luke Walshe, Matthew Dunne, Cian McHugh, Evan Walshe, Herkus Sviglinskas, Evan Dowling.

