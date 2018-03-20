Offaly GAA Club Notes (March 22)

GRACEFIELD GAA CLUB

Weekly Lotto

There was no winner of this weeks draw held on Mon Mar 12th. Numbers drawn were: 3, 9, 13, 29. Winners of €50 each were: Paddy Lee Snr, Brendan Mc Evoy, Laura Slevin, Kieran Carey, Sean Conroy. Promoters prize: Mr. Bryan. Next week's Lotto will be €5,800

Juvenile Training

U17 Football: Started, Mon and Fri nights from 7.30pm to 8.30pm

U13 & U15 Football: Started, Tues and Thur nights from 7.00pm to 8.00pm

U13 & U14 Feile Hurling: Starting Wed Mar 21 st , 6.30pm to 7.30pm

U11 Football: Tues and Thurs nights from 7pm to 8pm. Starting Tues Mar 27th

U9 Football: Mon 6.45pm to 7.45pm and Thurs nights from 7pm to 8pm. Starting Mon Mar 26th

Nursery\U7 Football: Mon nights from 6.45pm to 7.45pm. Starting Mon Mar 26th

Nursery\U7\U9\U11 Hurling: Wed nights from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, starting Wed Mar 28th .

Quiz Night

Please come along to our first Fund Raising event of the year. We are holding a Table Quiz in The Hawthorn Bar onMarch 30 at 9pm. All proceeds go towards the running of the club for both adults and juveniles. Table of 4 is €40 and there will be plenty of spot prizes on the night. Your support will be greatly appreciated.

RAHEEN GAA CLUB

LOTTO

The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday 12 March 2018 were 02 17 18 25. There was No

Jackpot winner of €3,400 and NO Match 3 Winner – Match 3 Prized Doubled to €400 on Tuesday 20 March. Next

week’s draw will take place in Direen’s, Cloneygowan on Monday 26 March 2018.

CONGRATULATIONS

Raheen GAA Club would like to congratulate our current player Liam Boland and his new bride Aisling Cullen who were

married last Friday and wish them many happy years of wedded bliss together.

MEMBERSHIP

Members are asked to renew their membership as soon as possible but all membership must be paid by the end of

February 2018. Subscriptions are Playing Members €30, Students €20 & Non Playing Members €20 & OAP’s: €15.

Payments can be given to Membership Officers Paddy Bracken or Eddie Kaye. New members are very welcome.

NA FIANNA GAA CLUB

U20 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 1

Na Fianna were forced to conceed a walkover to St Broughans in Rd 1 of the U20 Football Championship last Friday

evening in Walsh Island due to insufficient numbers available.

U17 FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Na Fianna U17 Footballers get their 2018 playing campaign underway on this Thursday (22 March) @ 7:30pm

against Tullamore in Geashill in Rd 1 of the League. Best of Luck to Players & Management. All Support would be

appreciated.

RHODE GAA CLUB

St.Patrick's Day Parade

Saturday's St.Patrick's Day Parade will not be forgotten for a few months to come as the parish came together to make many magical memories for the little village. This was our second ever Parade for Patrick's Day and shows us no matter how small an area you're from, nothing is impossible. From 9am Saturday morning the football field was awash with with floats, people and the finest fleets of cars, machinery and trucks imaginable. The wonderful feeling just before the parade kicked off with every one in good humour gave it the added buzz. Leading the parade was the Grand Marshall, the one and only Paddy McCormack, The Iron Man From Rhode, who was travelling in style in a horse drawn carriage fit for royalty. Paddy was joined by the great John Beezy Glennon for the journey and the carriage was flanked on each side by Rhode's best men serving in the Irish Defence Forces. Over 40 floats, organisations, clubs, schools, cars, tractors, trucks etc flowed down to the village with all putting in a massive effort with floats done up spectacularly full of colour and vibrancy.

Thank you

There are too many to mention but you all know who you are, Many thanks for entering a float and taking part in our parade and those who decorated their houses along the route. We have wonderful groups, organisations businesses, and local people who made this parade very special. Well Done to you all.

In The Village Sandra Hynes and Rhode comhaltas entertained the massive crowd in attendance. A big thank you to Sandra and Comhaltas. As always Jody Gunning was magnificent as MC.

To An Garda Síochána and our stewards who kept the traffic flowing and everyone safe, a big thank you for your hard work.

A massive thank you to Derek Delaney, Oak Wood Stud, Greenhills, Rhode for sponsoring the lovely horse drawn carriage for the Grand Marshall, to John Fitzgerald and his wife for providng the Tri-motor bike, Colm and Cathriona Killeen for the warming refreshments, Offaly County Council and John Reilly for the road signs and Francie McGuinness, Fast Way Couriers, Edenderry for the use of his trailer, which was our main stand.

To the local press, especially the Offaly Topic for sending great photographer, Joan O'Brien, who captured many wonderful photos and also local man Eugene McDermott who was on hand to capture the moments for Rhode GAA social media pages. A big thank you to you both.

Finally a big thank you to all who sat on the committee over the last number of months you did trojan work and can be very proud. I know they will not like this but two men who oversaw the committee and made everything come together deserve a mention - Stephen Darby and Peter Kilmurray.

All Ireland Intermediate 40 x20 Handball Champion

Massive Congratulations to Fahy Cross Handballer and one of our own Daithi Hope on winning the All Ireland Intermediate 40x20 Championship in Kingscourt Co. Cavan beating Cork's Michael Hedigan.

U20 Championship

St.Michael's took on Kilcormac/Killoughey on Friday evening last starting well with a 0-3 to 0-1 lead before Kilcormac/Killoughey took over and led 3-4 to 0-5 at the half-time break. St.Michael's never gave up throughout and got the deficit down to 5 points near the finish but Kilcormac/Killoughey continued to hit back and the final score read Kilcormac/Killoughey 6-7 St. Michaels 1-11.

Team: Kevin Dunne, Liam Cocoman, Ian Nugent, Jordan Murphy, Dean Lynch, Lorcan Reilly, Joey Quinn, Dan Molloy, Dylan Kavanagh, Gavin Young, Shane Lowry, Frankie Glennon, Daniel Reilly, Jack Downey, Anthony Kilmurray.

Subs used: Barry Coffey for Liam Cocoman, Ronan Swords for Joey Quinn, Conor Casey for Dan Reilly , Jack Kilmurray for Jack Downey, Aaron Kennedy for Gavin Young.

Offaly GAA Easter Camp

Offaly GAA coaching and games are hosting a 2 day Easter camp for primary school boys and girls from ages 6-10 in Rhode GAA field Fr. Dowling Park on Thursday 5th and Friday 6th of April 10am to 2pm.

It's a chance for the kids to further their footballing skills with the top Offaly coaches over their holiday term. Full cost for the two days in €20 and the children are required to bring a packed lunch, drink, towel and change of gear.

For further information, contact Offaly Development officer Liam O'Relly or Rhode Minor Club secretary Tracey Murphy.

U17 League

Rhode U17s will take on Ballinamere/Durrow in the first round of the league on Thursday 22nd of March at 7:30 pm in Fr. Dowling Park Rhode.

Club Membership

Membership is now due and can be paid to the following membership officers listed, Patricia McManus, Orla Kilmurray, Ger Noonan, Ger Hynes, Pat Fitzgerald, Joe Malone, Oliver Murphy, Jody Kilmurray, James Murphy, John Glennon, Tracey Murphy, Robert Kellaghan and Mary Hannon up to the 31st of March 2018.

The Membership Rates are as Follows:

Player (including Insurance) - €75

Family (2 adults and all Children) - €75

Single Adult - €30

Student /student player - €20

Juvenile - €20

OAPs - €5

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 5th of March for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 3 21 22 26. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to O’Toole’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €70 each.

Celia Dowling

Sarah Dunne

Patrick McLoughlin

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to.

Get well

Get well wishes are extended to all of the people of the parish who are ill or hospitalised at the moment especially great Rhode supporter Maggie Glennon, We hope you're home soon, Maggie.

Sympathy

Deepest sympathy is extended to the Doyle, Evans and extended families on the passing Fionnuala Doyle, Edenderry. The deceased would have taught many of our Rod Óg players when she was teaching in Croghan National School. Fionnuala's funeral mass took place on Tuesday 6th of March in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial to St. Mary's Cemetery.

May Fionnuala Rest In Peace.

BALLYCUMBER GAA CLUB

Gallen Community School

Congratulations to Clive and Marcus Keena who are members of the Gallen Community School panel who defeated Scoil Dara, Kilcock in the Leinster Senior Schools B semi final in St Lomans ground, Mullingar recently.

Membership

All membership fees including underage and Walking Track, must be paid before the 31st March 2018. A Registration night will be held on Friday next 23rd March from 6.30 to 8.00pm in the Clubroom to facilitate payment.

Under 20 Football

Congratulations to St Manchan Gaels Under 20 team who defeated Shamrocks in the first round of the Offaly Under 20 Championship.

Dance Class

Learn how to Waltz, Quickstep, Foxtrot and Line Dance. Classes held every Monday night in Ballycumber Community Centre. Beginners classes from 8pm to 9pm. Intermediates from 9pm to 10pm and dancing for all from 10pm to 11pm. Great exercise and good fun, no partners required.

Cycle to Lourdes 2018

Best wishes to June Robbins who will cycle the route of the Cycle to Lourdes 2018 during Easter Week and we wish her backup team a safe and enjoyable trip.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 2, 23, 24, 32. No jackpot winner, no match three winners. Five lucky dip winners shared €150. Next week’s draw will be held in Stewart's on Monday night at 10pm for a jackpot of €2,600.

