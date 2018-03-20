This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (March 20-25)
The club game is back in full swing
This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (March 20-25)
Thursday, March 22
Minor Football League Division Gold
Clara v Ferbane/Belmont 19:30 Clara Fintan Pierce
Minor Football League Division Green
Tullamore v Na Fianna 19:30 O Brien Park Joey Deehan
St Broughan's v Kilcormac-Killoughey 19:30 Walsh Island Paul Egan
Minor Football League Division White
St Manchan's Gaels v Shamrocks 19:30 Tubber Noel Kelly
Rhode v Ballinamere/Durrow 19:30 Rhode John Mc Donnell
Friday, March 23
Tullamore Court Hotel U20 Football Championship
St Vincents v Durrow 20:00 O’Brien Park Brian Gavin
St Manchan's Gaels v St Patricks 20:00 Tubber Chris Dwyer
St Broughan's v Weery 20:00 Walsh Island Fintan Pierce
Kilcormac-Killoughy v Clara 20.00 Mountbolus Fergal Smyth
Saturday, March 24
K Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League
Gracefield v Cappincur 17:00 Gracefield Ciaran Groome
Rhode v Clara 17:00 Rhode Alan Mc Knight
K Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League
Bracknagh v Raheen 19:00 Geashill Eamon O Connor
K Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League
Daingean v Clonbullogue 17:00 Daingean David Walsh
Edenderry v Kilcormac-Killoughey 17:00 Edenderry Fergal Smyth
Doon v Shannonbridge 17:00 Doon Chris Dwyer
Sunday, March 25
K Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League
Tullamore v Ferbane 11:00 O Brien Park Fintan Pierce
K Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League
Rhode v Clonmore Harps 11:00 Rhode Paurig Gallagher
Kilclonfert v Ballyfore 11:00 Kilclonfert Marius Stones
Gracefield v Ballinagar 11:00 Gracefield Paul Jordan
Clodiagh Gaels v Clara 11:00 Killeigh Martin Conroy
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on