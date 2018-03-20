This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (March 20-25)

Thursday, March 22

Minor Football League Division Gold

Clara v Ferbane/Belmont 19:30 Clara Fintan Pierce

Minor Football League Division Green

Tullamore v Na Fianna 19:30 O Brien Park Joey Deehan

St Broughan's v Kilcormac-Killoughey 19:30 Walsh Island Paul Egan

Minor Football League Division White

St Manchan's Gaels v Shamrocks 19:30 Tubber Noel Kelly

Rhode v Ballinamere/Durrow 19:30 Rhode John Mc Donnell

Friday, March 23

Tullamore Court Hotel U20 Football Championship

St Vincents v Durrow 20:00 O’Brien Park Brian Gavin

St Manchan's Gaels v St Patricks 20:00 Tubber Chris Dwyer

St Broughan's v Weery 20:00 Walsh Island Fintan Pierce

Kilcormac-Killoughy v Clara 20.00 Mountbolus Fergal Smyth

Saturday, March 24

K Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League

Gracefield v Cappincur 17:00 Gracefield Ciaran Groome

Rhode v Clara 17:00 Rhode Alan Mc Knight

K Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League

Bracknagh v Raheen 19:00 Geashill Eamon O Connor

K Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League

Daingean v Clonbullogue 17:00 Daingean David Walsh

Edenderry v Kilcormac-Killoughey 17:00 Edenderry Fergal Smyth

Doon v Shannonbridge 17:00 Doon Chris Dwyer

Sunday, March 25

K Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League

Tullamore v Ferbane 11:00 O Brien Park Fintan Pierce

K Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League

Rhode v Clonmore Harps 11:00 Rhode Paurig Gallagher

Kilclonfert v Ballyfore 11:00 Kilclonfert Marius Stones

Gracefield v Ballinagar 11:00 Gracefield Paul Jordan

Clodiagh Gaels v Clara 11:00 Killeigh Martin Conroy

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

