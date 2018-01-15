Offaly Camogie Notes (January 15)

Social Media

For up to date fixtures and results follow Offaly Camogie on Facebook, Twitter: @offalycamogie, Website www.offalycamogie.ie, Instagram: Offalycamogie

Fixtures

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie league Division 1: Tipperary vs Offaly Sunday Janurary 21st at 2pm in The Ragg, Tipperary.

Legends tournament

Dust off the Boots- It's back! Legends Tournament 2018 will take place in Na Fianna GAA club in Dublin on March 3. This is a 7 a side competition for Intercounty teams. Players must be 35 and over and be retired from intercounty activity to take part! So why not dust off your boots and take to the field once more!? For more information contact fixtures@camogie.ie

Afterschool camp

An afterschool Camogie camp is starting Monday, January 15, 2018 at 4.30p.m for U11s in the Hall in Birr Community school. There is a small charge of €2. There will be 5 training sessions, a blitz, a foundation course and a first whistle referee course. Can clubs please make contact with all parents of U9s U10s and U11s. It is open to players from all clubs.

Sponsorship

Club championship sponsorship opportunities are still available for the minor and u14 Offaly camogie Championships for €200. Please email annmarieguinan2012@gmail.com with your interest.

Offaly Camogie Top

New Offaly Camogie top for sale, photo of top on Offaly Camogie Facebook page. €45 for adults​, ​€40 for U12​. Contact Carmel 086 828 9321. Orders must be placed before January 20.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.