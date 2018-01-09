GAA notes from clubs around Offaly (January 9)
Ballycumber GAA Club
AGM
The Annual General Meeting of Ballycumber GAA Club will be held in the Clubroom on Friday 19th January at 8pm. Please send all nominations and motions to Secretary Anne Creevy before 17th January.
Table Quiz
The next Table Quiz will be held in Stewarts on Friday next the 12th January at 10pm. The “Specialist Round” will be for obvious reasons “1968”. All are welcome to attend.
History
Ballycumber GAA History Group intend commemorating the many men from Ballycumber who fought in World War 1. We believe that seventy two young men left Ballycumber to fight on the continent and unfortunately many did not return. We would welcome any information on any family member to help us compile an accurate memorial to those brave men. Any help to members of the History Group would be most welcome.
Lotto
The numbers drawn this week were 3, 21, 25, 32. No jackpot winner. Three match three winners. Next week’s draw will be held in The Gav Inn on Monday night for a jackpot of €5,400.
Play lotto on line at www.locallotto.ie until 8pm on Monday or buy tickets from local shops, pubs and from usual lotto sellers.
Offaly GAA
Congratulations to both Offaly teams on reaching the semi finals of the O’Byrne Cup and Walsh Cup.
Shannonbridge GAA
Sincere Sympathy
Shannonbridge GAA would like to express sincere sympathy with the Higgins family on the recent untimely passing of Eileen (Nee Mooney). We hope that they find strength in this Most difficult time. Ar dheis de go raibh a ainm.
Shannonbridge GAA EGM
An extraordinary general meeting was held on Sunday last in the clubhouse to ratify committee members for the coming year. We had a very sizeable attendance and we would like to thank everybody for coming!
Committee members as follows:
Chairman; Tony Rohan Vice; Pakie Brazil Secretary; Lucy Quirke Asst; Olive Costello Treasurer; Vincent Costello Asst; Trevor Mahon PRO; Jason Mahon.
Registrar: Declan McEvoy Asst; Darragh Corbett
County board delegates; Jim Killeen and Damien Brazil
Executive Committee meeting
Next meeting of the executive committee will be held in Health centre on Thursday 11th January at 8.30pm.
Take your pick fundraiser
Congratulations to Colette Quinn on winning the top prize €1000 in our Take-your-pick fundraising draw last night!
Draw results as follows:
€1000 Colette Quinn
€500 K Cunniffe Ballinasloe c/o Vinnie Costello
€200 Cahill family, Belmont
€100 Kieran and Ann Rohan, clonfanlough
€100 Ken Gunning, Shannonbridge
€100 Tomás Ryan, Lukers Shannonbridge
A great night was had by all and the club would like to thank everyone who helped out with the event, organising, selling tickets, collections etc.
We would also like to wish everybody a very happy 2018!
Rhode GAA
Rhode GAA Transformation
Rhode GAA Transformation week 1 of 6 has officially Kicked of on Monday 8th of January in Rhode GAA Hall with events kicking off with a motivational talk on healthy eating and staying on track throughout the six weeks and beyond which was followed by registration of participant's . Each Participant was giving a starter pack with plenty of leaflets and hi-viz vest to take away to help you through the six weeks. Also available to participants is the weigh-ins /blood pressure check by registered nurses (confidentiality ensured) which will be carried out weekly to track their loss if they so wish.
There is something for everyone young and old with workshops, talks and demos taking place every week of the six weeks with Diabetes Ireland carrying out screening.
Week 1 Schedule will give you a taste of what is been done and may persuade you to join us
Monday 8th
Talk- Connor McNamee
7:00 - 7:30pm
Hall
Weigh-ins
7:30 - 8:30pm
Hall
Walking Track Lights on 7:30 - 9:00pm
Tuesday 9th
Lead Walk
8:00 - 9:00pm
Walking Track
Pilates (Bring Mat & Towel)
8:00 - 9:00pm
Ballybryan School
Walking Track Lights on 7:30 - 9:00pm
Wednesday 10th
Lead Walk
8:00 - 9:00pm
Walking Track
Circuit Training
8:00 - 9:00pm
Hall
Walking Track Lights on 7:30 - 9:00pm
Thursday 11th
Circuit Training
10:00 - 11:00am
Hall
Lead Walk
8:00 - 9:00pm
Walking Track
Mens Only Training
GAA Field
Adults Hip Hop
9:00 - 9:45pm
Community Centre
Walking Track Lights on 7:30 - 9:00pm
Friday 12th
Lead Walk
8:00 - 9:00pm
Walking Track
Zumba
8:00 - 9:00pm
Hall
Walking Track Lights on 7:30 - 9:00pm
Saturday 13th
Kids Exercise
10:00 - 11:00am
Hall
Lead Walk
10:00 - 11:00am
Walking Track
For Further Information on Rhode GAA Transformation you can contact the following
Contacts
Tracey Murphy
0872264435
Robert Kellaghan
0876452964
Joe Malone
0860553879
Brendan Glennon
0831053000
Mary Hannon
0876426364
Stephen Glennon
0876364235
Orla Kilmurry
0879648154
Patrica McMcManus
0876439380
Paraic Murphy
0876995565
Regina Swaine
0871157036
Sharon Gorman
0871343677
Declan Curley
0872849584
Bridge House Offaly GAA Awards night
Massive Congratulations to our own Brian Darby on been named 2017 Offaly Senior Footballer of the year The Offaly GAA Awards night will take place this Friday January 12th 2018 in the Bridge House Hotel Tullamore.
Congratulations is also extended to Fahy handballer David Hope who collects his fourth Offaly handballer of the year award. It was a dream year for David winning Leinster and All Ireland Single and Doubles titles.
As Always The Bridge House Offaly GAA Awards promis es to be a great night those wishing to obtain tickets can do so by contacting John Glennon 087 2715 804.
Club Membership:
Membership is now due and can be paid to the following membership officers listed, Patricia McManus, Orla Kilmurray, Ger Noonan, Ger Hynes, Pat FitzGerald, Joe Malone, Oliver Murphy, Jody Kilmurray, James Murphy , John Glennon ,Tracey Murphy , Robert Kellaghan and Mary Hannon up to the 31st of March 2018.
The Membership Rates are as Follows:
Player ( including Insurance)- €75
Family (2 adults and all Children)- €75
Single Adult- €30
Student /student player -€20
Juvenile -€20
O.A.P,s - €5
Lotto
There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 2nd of January for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 15 18 23 27. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Doyle’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €200.
Michael Heavey
The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to!!
Get well:
Get well wishes are extended to all of the people of the parish who are ill or hospitalised at the moment.
