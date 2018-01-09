GAA notes from clubs around Offaly (January 9)

Ballycumber GAA Club

AGM

The Annual General Meeting of Ballycumber GAA Club will be held in the Clubroom on Friday 19th January at 8pm. Please send all nominations and motions to Secretary Anne Creevy before 17th January.

Table Quiz

The next Table Quiz will be held in Stewarts on Friday next the 12th January at 10pm. The “Specialist Round” will be for obvious reasons “1968”. All are welcome to attend.

History

Ballycumber GAA History Group intend commemorating the many men from Ballycumber who fought in World War 1. We believe that seventy two young men left Ballycumber to fight on the continent and unfortunately many did not return. We would welcome any information on any family member to help us compile an accurate memorial to those brave men. Any help to members of the History Group would be most welcome.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 3, 21, 25, 32. No jackpot winner. Three match three winners. Next week’s draw will be held in The Gav Inn on Monday night for a jackpot of €5,400.

Play lotto on line at www.locallotto.ie until 8pm on Monday or buy tickets from local shops, pubs and from usual lotto sellers.

Offaly GAA

Congratulations to both Offaly teams on reaching the semi finals of the O’Byrne Cup and Walsh Cup.

Shannonbridge GAA

Sincere Sympathy

Shannonbridge GAA would like to express sincere sympathy with the Higgins family on the recent untimely passing of Eileen (Nee Mooney). We hope that they find strength in this Most difficult time. Ar dheis de go raibh a ainm.

Shannonbridge GAA EGM

An extraordinary general meeting was held on Sunday last in the clubhouse to ratify committee members for the coming year. We had a very sizeable attendance and we would like to thank everybody for coming!

Committee members as follows:

Chairman; Tony Rohan Vice; Pakie Brazil Secretary; Lucy Quirke Asst; Olive Costello Treasurer; Vincent Costello Asst; Trevor Mahon PRO; Jason Mahon.

Registrar: Declan McEvoy Asst; Darragh Corbett

County board delegates; Jim Killeen and Damien Brazil

Executive Committee meeting

Next meeting of the executive committee will be held in Health centre on Thursday 11th January at 8.30pm.

Take your pick fundraiser

Congratulations to Colette Quinn on winning the top prize €1000 in our Take-your-pick fundraising draw last night!

Draw results as follows:

€1000 Colette Quinn

€500 K Cunniffe Ballinasloe c/o Vinnie Costello

€200 Cahill family, Belmont

€100 Kieran and Ann Rohan, clonfanlough

€100 Ken Gunning, Shannonbridge

€100 Tomás Ryan, Lukers Shannonbridge

A great night was had by all and the club would like to thank everyone who helped out with the event, organising, selling tickets, collections etc.

We would also like to wish everybody a very happy 2018!

Rhode GAA

Rhode GAA Transformation

Rhode GAA Transformation week 1 of 6 has officially Kicked of on Monday 8th of January in Rhode GAA Hall with events kicking off with a motivational talk on healthy eating and staying on track throughout the six weeks and beyond which was followed by registration of participant's . Each Participant was giving a starter pack with plenty of leaflets and hi-viz vest to take away to help you through the six weeks. Also available to participants is the weigh-ins /blood pressure check by registered nurses (confidentiality ensured) which will be carried out weekly to track their loss if they so wish.

There is something for everyone young and old with workshops, talks and demos taking place every week of the six weeks with Diabetes Ireland carrying out screening.



Week 1 Schedule will give you a taste of what is been done and may persuade you to join us

Monday 8th

Talk- Connor McNamee

7:00 - 7:30pm

Hall

Weigh-ins

7:30 - 8:30pm

Hall

Walking Track Lights on 7:30 - 9:00pm



Tuesday 9th

Lead Walk

8:00 - 9:00pm

Walking Track

Pilates (Bring Mat & Towel)

8:00 - 9:00pm

Ballybryan School

Walking Track Lights on 7:30 - 9:00pm



Wednesday 10th

Lead Walk

8:00 - 9:00pm

Walking Track

Circuit Training

8:00 - 9:00pm

Hall

Walking Track Lights on 7:30 - 9:00pm



Thursday 11th

Circuit Training

10:00 - 11:00am

Hall

Lead Walk

8:00 - 9:00pm

Walking Track

Mens Only Training



GAA Field

Adults Hip Hop

9:00 - 9:45pm

Community Centre

Walking Track Lights on 7:30 - 9:00pm



Friday 12th

Lead Walk

8:00 - 9:00pm

Walking Track

Zumba

8:00 - 9:00pm

Hall

Walking Track Lights on 7:30 - 9:00pm



Saturday 13th

Kids Exercise

10:00 - 11:00am

Hall

Lead Walk

10:00 - 11:00am

Walking Track

For Further Information on Rhode GAA Transformation you can contact the following

Contacts

Tracey Murphy

0872264435

Robert Kellaghan

0876452964

Joe Malone

0860553879

Brendan Glennon

0831053000

Mary Hannon

0876426364

Stephen Glennon

0876364235

Orla Kilmurry

0879648154

Patrica McMcManus

0876439380

Paraic Murphy

0876995565

Regina Swaine

0871157036

Sharon Gorman

0871343677

Declan Curley

0872849584

Bridge House Offaly GAA Awards night

Massive Congratulations to our own Brian Darby on been named 2017 Offaly Senior Footballer of the year The Offaly GAA Awards night will take place this Friday January 12th 2018 in the Bridge House Hotel Tullamore.

Congratulations is also extended to Fahy handballer David Hope who collects his fourth Offaly handballer of the year award. It was a dream year for David winning Leinster and All Ireland Single and Doubles titles.

As Always The Bridge House Offaly GAA Awards promis es to be a great night those wishing to obtain tickets can do so by contacting John Glennon 087 2715 804.

Club Membership:

Membership is now due and can be paid to the following membership officers listed, Patricia McManus, Orla Kilmurray, Ger Noonan, Ger Hynes, Pat FitzGerald, Joe Malone, Oliver Murphy, Jody Kilmurray, James Murphy , John Glennon ,Tracey Murphy , Robert Kellaghan and Mary Hannon up to the 31st of March 2018.

The Membership Rates are as Follows:

Player ( including Insurance)- €75

Family (2 adults and all Children)- €75

Single Adult- €30

Student /student player -€20

Juvenile -€20

O.A.P,s - €5

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 2nd of January for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 15 18 23 27. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Doyle’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €200.

Michael Heavey

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to!!

Get well:

Get well wishes are extended to all of the people of the parish who are ill or hospitalised at the moment.