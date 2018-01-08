Offaly Camogie Notes (January 8)

Fixtures

2018 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Div 1 Group 1: Cork, Galway, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford. Round 1 – Offaly BYE; Round 2 – Sun Jan 21st Tipp v Offaly; Round 3 – Sun Feb 4th Offaly v Wex; Round 4 – Sun Feb 18th Galway v Offaly; Round 5 – Sun Feb 25th Offaly v Cork.

Development meeting

Development Meeting for U8 to U13 in Kinnitty community centre at 7.30pm on Thursday the 11th of January. Clubs are asked to send u10/u12 coaches as well as delegates where possible. This is to ensure that those attending are familiar with club requirements for underage teams.

Happy New Year

Offaly camogie would like to wish all our players, supporters, managers and club players a very happy and successful 2018 year.