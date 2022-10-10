Kearns puts Offaly senior football management team in place as Dunican takes season out

LIAM Kearns has put his Offaly senior football management package into place as he faces into a year of transition. Goalkeeper Paddy Dunican is taking the season out, heading to Australia in the coming weeks and the Kerry man is also accepting the possibility that he will be without two of his most experienced players, Niall McNamee and Johnny Moloney.

Long serving forward McNamee, long the best footballer in Offaly, is currently preparing for the Leinster club championship campaign with Rhode and he will be allowed to make his own decision about his future. McNamee has already stated that he will see what his hunger is like after Rhode's campaign ends.

There is also doubt about Johnny Moloney's intentions. The long serving Tullamore man is living and working in Galway and is now a father. He has suggested previously that he may not be able to give the commitment with his changing life circumstances, though the new Offaly manager hopes that he may come on board for the season.

The new manager spoke about Niall McNamee and Johnny Moloney at the weekend. “Fr Time will get Niall at some stage and we can do nothing about that but we will let him make his own decision. I would love to get Johnny but he has family commitments and he is based in Galway. It is a serious decision for him and he has been considering it for a year or two. I would love to have him and I definitely think he has another year or two where he could physically play but personally, Johnny has given plenty of time to Offaly as well. He doesn't owe Offaly either. I would love to have the two of them but we will just have to wait and see.”

Edenderry's Jordan Hayes is going on an Army tour of duty that will rule him out for much of the season while two of the emerging prospects, John Furlong (Tullamore) and Keith O'Neill (Clonbullogue) require ongoing treatment for injuries and the manager is uncertain about when he will have them.

He hopes to have the two Cian's, Farrell and Johnson back on board. Farrell came on for Edenderry in their Senior Football Championship semi-final defeat by Tullamore but still has a lot of work to do before reganing full fitness. Cian Johnson played for Ferbane in the Senior Football Championship this year after a long injury lay off and he will be asked to join the panel. “Both have fitness issues to address before they are seriously considered,” the manager said.

Kearns and his new management held a trial last Saturday evening in Faithful Fields after inviting club managers to nominate players. This included a mixture of emerging and established players as well as ones who had drifted away – for example, Shamrocks Nigel Dunne was among the more experienced players who attended and he did not play for the last three seasons after falling out with John Maughan.

Some players will have been discarded after Saturday's trial and a follow up will be held in a couple of weeks time – with other players invited into this. ““I have an open mind. We contacted every manager in the county and asked them to nominate the players that wanted a trial. We rang everyone and they were entitled to come once interested. We didn't exclude anyone or tell anyone they couldn't come,” Kearns explained.

The county players from county champions Rhode did a fitness test recently but won't be attending trials or training until after their Leinster club campaign.

On the plus side, Peter Cunningham will be back on the panel after missing last year as he was on an Army tour of duty. Cunningham is resting as he sorts out a stress fracture for Bracknagh's Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship game against Kilkenny's Mullinavat on October 22. Clara's Carl Stewart is also travellling while Eoin Carroll (Cappincur) won't be returning home full time from Australia until next May.

“The panel is under a fair bit of pressure to begin with. You would prefer to have everyone available and ready to get straight down to work. Most counties have emigration, travelling and injuries, all the issues we are dealing with. It is not exclusive to us. We do seem to have a lot of experienced players as well as younger players. That is the hand we have been dealt,” he said.

He hopes that John Furlong and Keith O'Neill will be available for the league but said: “It is a waiting game. The one thing you don't want to do is rush U-20s. I would be very concerned if players are playing when injured, that is not the way to go. We will consider them and bring them back when ready.”

Kearns has put a strong package in place, including local selectors and outside coaches. The selectors are Gracefield's Martin Murphy and Tullamore's John Rouse. Both have considerable experience. Murphy has previously trained Offaly U-21 footballers as well as being a senior selector. He managed Portarlington to their third Laois Senior Football Championship title in a row last Sunday – they gave an excellent display as they destroyed parish neighbours O'Dempsey's and they will now be hoping to mount a strong challenge for the Leinster club championship. He also managed Stradbally to a Laois senior football title.

Rouse was the Tullamore manager when they won the Senior Football Championship in 2013. Now a teacher with St Joseph's in Rochfortbridge, he previously taught in Knockbeg College in Carlow, guiding them to great colleges football success. He did a brief stint as an Offaly selector in 2018 when his brother Paul became interim manager after Kerry's Stephen Wallace was replaced in the wake of a championship defeat by Wicklow.

The head coach is Alan Flynn. He was manager and coach when Galway won the All-Ireland U-21 Football Champiuonship in 2013 whilke he was a coach with the 2011 winning team. He was head coach to the Clare senior football team under Colm Collins in 2017 and 2018 and with Kildare under Cian O'Neill in 2019. Prior to that, he managed and coached GMIT to the All-Ireland Freshers Final in 2007 and has coached a number of club teams in Galway, Mayo and Leitrim, including Caherlistrane, Tuam Stars, Annaghdown, Ballinrobe, Castlebar Mitchells and St Mary's of Carrick on Shannon.

43 years of age, he is operations manager of Legacy Performance Gym in Tuam.

The new strength and conditioning coach is Keith Carr. He was most recently the S and C coach when Galway won Division 2 of the National Football League as well as two Connacht titles a few years ago – he was coach when they contested the All-Ireland semi-final in 2018. Previous to that, he looked after strength and conditioning with Roscommon when they won Division 2 and 3 league titles and he also worked with Westmeath for two years and Clare senioir hurlers for one year.

The goalkeeping coach is Paul Fitzgerald from Fethard in Tipperary. He was a selector and goalkeeping coach with Tipperary for four years during which they won a Munster U-21 football title and contested the All-Ireland final in 2016 as well as winning an NFL Division 3 title and contesting a Munster and All-Ireland senior title. He also worked with Liam Kearns in Clann na Gael in Roscommon for the last two years and is currentlty a selector/goalkeeping coach with Clonmel Commercials.

The nutrionist is Brendan Egan from Sligo and the physio is Alison Holmes, who worked with Brian Cody in Kilkenny for four years.

Kearns has worked with most of his management team previously and he remarked:

“I am happy with that management team. They are all very experienced and know what they are at. It is hugely important. The work load is huge at inter county level now and there is no doubt, you need the best of people around you. There is no way one man can do the job any more. You need people who know what they are doing and it is not a very deep pool. All the counties are looking for the highly qualified people who are in demand. Over the years, I have made a lot of contacts.”